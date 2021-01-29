The second episode of ‘Nancy Drew’ season 2 is a scary ride that takes Nancy and her friends on an adventure where they chase spirits and summon ghosts. The ghastly Aglaeca now controls their lives and is hell-bent on terminating the group. With no other option left, they decide to look into the spirit’s past and end up realizing that they have limited time to escape the curse. Let’s take a look at what ‘Nancy Drew’ season 2 episode 3 has in store.

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Nancy Drew’ season 2 episode 3 will release on February 3, 2021, on The CW at 9/8c.

Where to Watch Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

The mystery drama airs on The CW, which requires a cable connection to gain access to. Therefore, You can watch ‘Nancy Drew’ season 2 episode 3 by tuning to the CW at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on The CW’s official website and the CW app, provided you have an active subscription. Other websites where you can watch ‘Nancy Drew’ include Fubo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV. You can alternatively go to Amazon Prime, where you can purchase and then stream the episodes.

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Secret of Solitary Scribe.’ In the third episode, Nancy and her friends might gear up to take action against the curse that the Aglaeca placed upon them. For that, they might have to find AJ, the only person out of the victims who survived the curse in 1975. With only three days to develop a plan to catch hold of AJ and set the curse reversal game in motion, we can expect the gang to be on a knife-edge. Check out the teaser for the 3rd episode of ‘Nancy Drew’ season 2 below!

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

In the episode titled ‘The Reunion of Lost Souls,’ Nancy and her friends desperately try to stop Aglaeca’s curse. They plan to get to the bottom of the cause behind Aglaeca’s death, which might provide them valuable information that they can use to send her away. Hence, Nancy sets off in pursuit of a sea shanty written ages ago that tells the Aglaeca’s story, but she is oblivious to the presence of the spirit that silently follows her. Hannah realizes that the only recording of the sea shanty was lent to a person called Mac, who never returned. But they find his address in the ledger, and the place turns out to be a bar.

The bartender says that his full name is Johnny Mac, who succumbed to a truck accident 40 years ago. Nancy chances upon Mac’s friend, who fills her in with information regarding an orphanage where Mac used to squat. The group then heads to the orphanage, where they find a reunion picture of Mac with other orphans as adults and realize that the crew had previously interacted with all these people without knowing that they were actually ghosts. All of them died in the summer of 1975 – meaning they were the original Aglaeca victims. But AJ is the only person in the picture whose death does not hold any records.

Nancy suddenly realizes that the record must be hidden in the bar itself, after which they finally catch hold of it. Bess, Ace, and Nancy listen to the sea shanty on the record. They find out that the Algaeca is actually the ghost of a woman called Odette, who was tricked by her husband, Captain Marvin. The Drew Crew also realizes that they have three days before she captures them. The crew visits the cemetery when they notice the graves of the 1975 Aglaeca victims strewn with fresh flowers. Nancy speculates that it must be AJ’s doing, and finding him is their last resort to saving themselves.

Read More: Best Detective TV Series on Netflix