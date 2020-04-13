By adding a musical twist to a dating and relationship genre, ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ aims at recreating the same chemistry, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have in ‘A Star is Born.’ Natascha Bessez is one of the contestants on ‘The Bachelor’ spin-off. We figured you must be wondering: Who is Natascha Bessez, and what makes her a worthy candidate on the dating reality series? We might be able to answer that. Read on.
Natascha Bessez: Where is She From?
Natascha was born and brought up in Manhattan, New York City, in the United States. A woman of mixed descent, Natascha’s father, is a Frenchman and mother, is of Chilean origin. Natascha has also lived in the Netherlands for a while before returning to the U.S. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California. She is an alumnus of Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.
This woman right here! 🙌🏼 There’s nothing she can’t do and looks damn fine doin it! Wouldn’t be the woman I am today without her! Can we all take a minute to wish this superwoman, who happens to be my favorite person on the planet a #HAPPYBIRTHDAY !!#Mom ❤️🎂🎁🎉🎈#chichilelele 🇨🇱
Natascha Bessez: Age and Profession
Natascha was born on December 20, 1987. The 33-year-old singer-songwriter has achieved international recognition quite early in her career. She is the winner of Miss New York Teen USA 2005 and has also reached Top 15 in Miss Teen USA 2005.
Fun fact! A few years ago I was honored with the title of Miss New York Teen USA and competed Live on @nbc! 👑 During my reign I helped empower young girls through speaking on behalf of many organizations. Spoke about respecting others differences, preventing drinking and driving, domestic abuse, mental and physical health, and most importantly self love. Tonight, watching the @missuniverse pageant brings back so many amazing memories of sharing the stage with some of the strongest, most confident and fearless women I know! Makes me so happy seeing us come together now more than ever before! Women who support and love the honor of womanhood. Who fight for our rights and help us see the good in each other and ourselves. Let's spread more of that! To all my ladies!! 🙌🏼 #betheexample #girlpower #womensupportingwomen #womenempoweringwomen
Two years later, Natascha participated in Pussycat Dolls Present: The Search for the Next Doll but unfortunately got eliminated. Natascha bounced back in 2014, competing in the Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2014. Along with Danish saxophonist Michael Rune, Natasha stormed her way to the finals and ended up as a runner-up.
She fell in love with a Dutchman and moved with him to his hometown, Vlaardingen, Netherlands. While living there, Natascha resurfaced again in 2018, in the singing reality show, The Voice of Holland, but was evicted early on.
So so thankful for these amazing people that have really turned into family! 😭 I feel like the luckiest girl in the world to have your love and support. Forever grateful. 🙏🏼 🥰 My momma even came all the way from NYC! 🥰 My Dutch family is growing and I’m so PUMPED about it! I see all of you new followers and you’re AMAZING!! 🙌🏼☺️🙏🏼 #theblinds #blindaudition #thevoice #thevoiceofholland
Check out her audition video.
After her break-up, she moved to Los Angeles, the United States, where she lives with her fur babies Solei and Frou Frou.
Over the years, Natascha has been traversing across the globe on several tours, performing alongside talented and renowned musicians.
🎵 3 days in Nashville- 9 songs in the bag. ✔️ Thank you to these amazing writers for sharing your talent with us. Been learning and growing everyday, working on my craft, and times like these inspire me to keep going. Can’t wait to share what we made! @lnytnz @ctmentertainment. We got 🔥🔥🔥
She is an ally of the LGBTQI+ community and has performed at multiple venues during the Pride Month.
San Francisco you were one my favorites this year! @djhectorfonseca and I have a #deeperlove for #SF!! #pride #musicneverdies #sanfranciscopride | Thank you so much to my beautiful dancers, @sanfranciscopride, @alaskaair and @marcosquared for making this unforgettable! 🎥 @dekellazimilev
You can check out her original music videos and covers on her official YouTube channel.
Natascha Bessez Prediction: How Far Will She Go
Fresh off a long-distance relationship, Natasha has joined the show, looking for someone who rocks her world the way she rocks the stage. Despite all the challenges and roadblocks, life has thrown her way, Natascha has always bounced back. With an incredible vocal range, coupled with experience and determination, Natascha makes for a strong contender.
