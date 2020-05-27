Even when walking down the aisle towards someone you’ve known for ages, it’s reasonable to be a little scared and a little apprehensive, because we all know that marriage is a massive commitment. So, when complete strangers agree to enter into it at their very first meeting, and have their journey completely documented for the world to see, it’s obvious that they are willing to risk a lot to find their true love and get their happily ever afters.
One such risk-taker is Natasha Spencer, a participant of season seven of the Australian edition of ‘Married At First Sight.’ Intrigued to know all about her? Keep reading!
Who Is Natasha Spencer?
Natasha is bold, outspoken, and confident. Always speaking her mind, no matter the situation, she admits that her tendency to not think before she speaks has oftentimes landed her into trouble. As for her relationships, because the 26-year-old herself is so successful, she is drawn to powerful men as well, which is why her previous relationships have mostly been with those who are significantly older than her, including an engagement to a 50-year-old.
Unfortunately, because she always felt more like a trophy wife with them, rather than the intelligent individual that she is, her relationships never worked out. Now, she is adamant about finding love with a man who will respect her and treat her as an equal. Natasha knows her worth, and knows what she wants and needs, so she will never settle down for less. A man who is good, self-assured, honest, trustworthy, and will take her as she is, would be her perfect match.
My loves, whatever it is that makes you wake up, whatever is it that makes you feel a moment of peace, a glimmer of hope, just keep it close. Love for it. Focus on it. Make it your priority. It doesn’t matter what it is. Happiness is happiness and it comes in all shapes and sizes. It doesn’t have to be big and consuming – it can be a cup of coffee, the smell of rain, your favourite song, a friends laughter. If it keeps you laughing, ignites something within you, it doesn’t matter the origin. Hold onto it. Let it save you.
Where Is Natasha Spencer From?
Natasha is a local Australian from Sydney, New South Wales. Born and brought up there, she loves the fact that she is surrounded by water and can go to the beach to enjoy a good day anytime she wants, as is evident from her social media. Being an Australian has its own benefits, and Natasha never takes them for granted.
Missing the ocean the most ✨ there is something so soul cleansing about completely immersing yourself in the water 🌊 guess a bubble bath will have to suffice 🛁 what are you doing today for some self care? 💓 I hope you guys are taking care of yourself – physically and mentally. Do something today that brings a sparkle to your eye, some peace to your mind and happiness to your soul x
What Does Natasha Spencer Do?
Natasha works as a Financial Analyst, but recently, she has also started dabbling in working on social media as an influencer. With almost 89,000 followers, not only does she do sponsored posts on Instagram, but she has also created a YouTube channel that focuses primarily on her lifestyle and her beauty routines. She is ambitious, determined, and hard-working, so we have no doubt that she will succeed in whatever she puts her mind to.
Mental health and shame seem to have become a co-dependant and ruthless relationship. While our soul cries out for healing, our shame weighs us down like a wet blanket. We carry this burden, hunched over by our inability to request and receive the support that we deeply deserve. It’s a cultural issue, not just a personal one. Our society seems to glorify those who express only joy, false power, and fictitious perfection. I urge you to find the courage share your pain, depression and anxiety, fear and anger that’s in your heart. Those of us who can show the courage and have vulnerability to bare our soul act as a lighthouse for those who are lost and scared to do the same. In this unsure and chaotic time – it is time that we pause and listen to what our hearts really need – support.
