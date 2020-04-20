The popularity of ‘NCIS‘ resulted in spinoffs like ‘NCIS: Los Angeles,’ which has become well-loved on its own merits. We see the team members solving various cases and saving the day. Combining ingenuity and action, Season 11 has been a success with fans.

Now that the season is ending before expected, the current episode is the penultimate one. Naturally, you might be eager to know what happens. We have the rundown and the information about when and where to watch the upcoming episode.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 22 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ was initially expected to have 24 episodes. However, in light of the shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming episode will be the season finale. Episode 22 releases on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 10/9c. Titled “Code Of Conduct,” the episode crosses over with ‘JAG,’ the show that set off the entire ‘NCIS’ franchise.

Sam, Rountree, and Callen go to Afghanistan to assist Marine Lieutenant Colonel Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie. The case is sensitive, involving two SEALs who claim their chief murdered an unarmed prisoner. Soon enough, the NCIS team finds that the deserts of Afghanistan might prove deadly for them, as well, if they investigate the case too carefully. Check out the promo below.

Where to Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 22 Online?

Since ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ is a CBS show, the simplest way to watch it is with a cable subscription. However, if you do not have one, you can always head to CBS All Access online and stream the episodes. Amazon Prime users can watch the latest installments in two ways. Firstly, you could add CBS All Access to your existing pack, which would let you access all of the channel’s content.

The package comes with a free trial period, after which you are charged for services. Alternatively, you could buy and stream the episodes on Prime. Cord cutters are never out of options since you can also use services like Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 Episode 21 Recap:

The episode starts with a woman performing stand up comedy. Suddenly, she sees a face in the crowd and tells the audience her time is up. Later, we see a man confronting her, which results in the woman breaking a chair on his head, and escaping.

Soon enough, the team is called in on a case where an agent has gone missing. Since Forbes, the agent, was working on a top-secret mission, the team considers two possibilities. He could be on the run after selling information, or he might have been kidnapped.

The investigations ultimately lead to a woman who is an expert at hiding others in distress. The team understands that Forbes tried to get his informant some help. When they show up at the safehouse, they try to retrieve the woman, to keep her safer. However, they have to deal with two assailants who come out of nowhere.

Ultimately, they manage to save the day and help Forbes’ informant. It turns out the agent was trying to do the right thing all along. Now, in the upcoming season finale, the stakes will be higher than ever for the NCIS team to capture the killer and make it out alive.

