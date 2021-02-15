In the latest episode of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles,’ titled ‘The Frogman’s Daughter,’ the NCIS team leads an investigation into an abduction. Sam’s daughter is kidnapped while organizing protests throughout the city. Of course, Sam vows to stop at nothing to locate her. On the other hand, Deeks rejoins NCIS and Callen scours for answers about Anna. We have provided a detailed summary of the latest installment of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ – season 12 episode 10 – in the recap section ahead. Before you read that, though, let’s first see what the upcoming next episode has in store for the viewers of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 11 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ season 12 episode 11 will release on February 21, 2021, at 9 pm EST/ 8 pm CST, on CBS.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 11 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Russia, Russia, Russia,’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by CBS: “When Callen goes to the National Counterterrorism Center on the pretext of interrogating a Russian asset from the crashed plane case he investigated months earlier, the tables are turned, and he is accused of being a Russian agent.” You can also check out the official promo for episode 11 below:

Where to Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 11 Online?

Since ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ is a CBS show, the most straightforward way to watch it is on television, with a valid cable subscription. You may also use your existing cable subscription ID to stream the series online on the CBS official website and CBS All Access. Amazon Prime members can watch the latest episodes of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ in two ways. First, you can add CBS All Access to your Prime account, which would give you access to all of the channel’s content. CBS on Amazon comes with a free trial period, after which you will be charged monthly for the services. Alternatively, you can purchase and stream the episodes on-demand on Amazon Prime. People who have cut the cable cord can also use live-streaming services like Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 10 Recap

Sabatino and Kensi enter a warehouse they believe to be abandoned. Apparently, the place is a spot for shady business deals. When the people inside start firing, Roundtree and Fatima show up. However, the bad guys manage to flee. The team suspects that the main criminal is Jimmy Fang, a Chinese national who had entered the country recently to steal classified technology. Now, he is into stealing counterfeit “superbills.” Roundtree and Fatima go into the guy’s house and see that it has been ripped apart. Slowly, the team realizes that they are after a gang that is into organized crime and consist of members that will hide their identities at all costs.

