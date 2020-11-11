CBS’s ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ returned with its 12th edition on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Filmed amidst the pandemic, the premiere kicks off with a Russian bomber that crashes off the LA coastline. Apparently, this was a training exercise that fell off the radar and landed somewhere in the city. What happened? Did it crash, did it land secretly, or is it still in the air? Is the NCIS team able to uncover the mystery? Find out in our short recap. But before that, here is a brief rundown of the next episode.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 12 Episode 2 is slated to be released on November 15, 2020, at 8 pm EST/ 7 pm CST, on CBS.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘War Crimes’. CBS has outlined a brief synopsis about what can be expected from the episode: “The NCIS team is called to help find the missing star witness in the trial of a chief petty officer who Callen and Sam arrested for war crimes.” You can also watch its official promo below:

Where to Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 2 Online?

Since ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ is a CBS show, the simplest way to watch it is with a cable subscription. You can also use your existing cable id to stream the series online on the CBS official website and CBS All Access. Amazon Prime users can watch the latest episodes in two ways. Firstly, you can add CBS All Access to your existing pack, which would let you access all of the channel’s content. The pack comes with a free trial period, after which you are charged for the services. Alternatively, you can buy and stream the episodes on Prime. Cord cutters are never out of options since you can also use services like Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 1 Recap:

In episode 1, which is called ‘The Bear’, Kensi and Deeks set off to uncover the ID of the person who was aboard the Russian bomber that had gone missing off the coast of Los Angeles. Deeks poses as a hobo so that he can access a passcode from Arkady in order to enter a local Russkie asset. On the other hand, Sam and Callen take off on a chopper to gain a sweeping view of the land and discover a possible landing or crash site.

Hetty Skypes Nell from an unknown location and informs that she is occupied. She also asks Nell to handle the mission. Fatima joins the crew, accompanied by Special Agent Roundtree, a newbie who has joined the NCIS office after his FLETC training. After a thorough investigation, the team discovers that one of the members aboard the bomber had gassed his mates in order to make an escape. Sam and Callen reach the landing site and find out that two other Russians tried to chase the perpetrator, which resulted in a shootout. Finally, the entire team reaches the site and helps Sam and Callen in apprehending the gang.

