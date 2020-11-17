The latest episode of CBS’s ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ season 12 is called ‘War Crimes’. It follows Sam and Callen as they arrest a Petty Officer who had killed a suspected and unarmed Taliban member. However, during the trial, the NCIS team cannot locate the star witness who was supposed to give a testimony. You can find out more about the episode in our short recap. But before that, here is a brief rundown of the next episode.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 3 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Season 12 Episode 3 is slated to be released on November 22, 2020, at 8 pm EST/ 7 pm CST, on CBS.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Angry Karen’. CBS has outlined a brief synopsis about what can be expected from the episode: “Nell sends Sam to meet an informant who plans to blow the whistle on a military secret; Kensi and Deeks debate whether or not to buy their first house.” You can also watch its official promo below:

Where to Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 3 Online?

Since ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ is a CBS show, the simplest way to watch it is with a cable subscription. You can also use your existing cable id to stream the series online on the CBS official website and CBS All Access. Amazon Prime users can watch the latest episodes in two ways. Firstly, you can add CBS All Access to your existing pack, which would let you access all of the channel’s content. The pack comes with a free trial period, after which you are charged for the services. Alternatively, you can buy and stream the episodes on Prime. Cord cutters are never out of options since you can also use services like Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 2 Recap:

Episode 2, which is called ‘War Crimes’, kicks off with a trial, held for Chief Petty Officer Thomas Argento, who was arrested by Callen and Sam for killing an unarmed Talibani suspect. Sam, Callen, and Roundtree are present during the trial in San Diego. Sam discusses the case with the prosecutor, Marine Lt. Col. Lucilla Castro while Argento hires a private lawyer Margaux West. Castro informs Sam that three of Argento’s men will testify against him.

When the trial starts, Kendricks backs out and says that he killed the cleric. Moffett does not appear during the proceedings and Callen says that he will search for the witness. Michael Cole offers to help Roundtree. Nell and Fatima look through Argento’s visitors’ log in prison while Kensi and Deeks interview Kendricks’ wife Monica. She appears surprised when she learns that her husband changed his statement.

Argento tells Sam that he never thought Kendricks would lie. Roundtree visits Moffett’s ex’s house and learns that messages were being delivered to Argento. Roundtree later uncovers that Kendricks had lied to save the life of Moffett’s son. A courier guy identifies Parker Cole as the man who has been communicating with Argento. While Cole is arrested, Moffett agrees to testify and Argento is convicted.

