In the latest episode of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’, the NCIS team leads an investigation into the murder of a man who was on the verge of revealing the source of a counterfeiting operation. Later, when an old acquaintance makes a comeback, she becomes the main subject in the case. On the other hand, Deeks struggles during training. We have provided a detailed summary of the latest installment of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ – season 12 episode 8 – in the recap section ahead. Before you read that, though, let’s first see what the upcoming next episode has in store for the viewers of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 9 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ season 12 episode 9 is slated to release on January 17, 2021, at 9 pm EST/ 8 pm CST, on CBS.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming season 12 episode 9 is titled ‘A Fait Accompli’. And to give you some insights into what the story entails, here is its official synopsis as outlined by CBS: “An organized crime leader tries to buy stolen defense technology; Deeks is kicked out of NCIS training only to find that Hetty has a life-changing surprise for him..” You can also watch the official promo for the 9th episode below:

Where to Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 9 Online?

Since ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ is a CBS show, the most straightforward way to watch it is on television, with a valid cable subscription. You may also use your existing cable subscription ID to stream the series online on the CBS official website and CBS All Access. Amazon Prime members can watch the latest episodes of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ in two ways. First, you can add CBS All Access to your Prime account, which would give you access to all of the channel’s content. CBS on Amazon comes with a free trial period, after which you will be charged monthly for the services. Alternatively, you can purchase and stream the episodes on-demand on Amazon Prime. People who have cut the cable cord can also use live-streaming services like Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 8 Recap

The team is contacted by an old acquaintance named Sabatino who discovers six million dollars in counterfeit cash. He explains that the terrorists in the Middle East are so well-funded since they print their own cash. The fake bills primarily come from Peru and serve as the main source of income for a man called Michael Galeano. However, he is captured by the Department of Justice and one day, is discovered dead in the house he was being kept in. It is later revealed that the DOJ knows who killed Galeano. The murderer is Pietra Rey, who had come into a country a few days ago and is now MIA. However, Callen and Sam are able to track her down and Rey is arrested.

