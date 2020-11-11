Season 7 of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’, which dropped on CBS on Sunday, November 8, 2020, sees the story firmly rooted in the COVID-inflicted world. Special Agent Dwayne Pride is back and he assigns a mission to Tammy and Carter. The duo is asked to investigate a mysterious death aboard a humanitarian ship where some crew members have been afflicted with the coronavirus. Coroner Dr. Loretta Wade is overwhelmed when the dead body count increases in the morgue. Matters worsen when she discovers someone with a personal connection in the room. So, are you done with the premiere yet? If yes, let us check out the details of the next episode.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Season 7 Episode 2 is slated to release on November 15, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT, on CBS.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Something in the Air, Part 2’. As per CBS’s official synopsis: “Tammy and Carter continue to investigate a suspicious death aboard a COVID-infected humanitarian ship; Pride and the team discover what may be the key to finding the killer; Wade helps a grieving woman.”

Where to Watch NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 2 Online?

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ is on CBS; so you can watch it using a cable connection on your tv screens. If you are more of a digital person, you can stream the show on the CBS site and CBS All Access. Cord cutters can watch the show on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube Tv. Amazon Prime users can add CBS to their existing packs to stream and view the latest episodes.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 1 Recap:

‘Something in the Air, Part 1’ is set during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when Mardi Gras, Dwayne Pride, and his brother Jimmy tend to their bar. Hannah attempts to contact her daughter and the crew tackles a murder on a corona-infected ship. Patton takes care of his goddaughter, Donna, while her mother, who works as a nurse, is held up in New York.

Pride and Jimmy face issues in handling the bar since they are out of cash to pay the workers — all thanks to the virus. Later, after learning about the suspicious death of Lt. Paula Cooke on a humanitarian ship, owned by Eternal Hope, Pride tasks Gregorio and Carter with the investigation. After reaching the vessel, Gregorio and Carter meet up with the captain and Nancy, the medical director. Soon, after a bit of investigation, it is revealed that the death was not an accident. Cooke has a wound on her head, caused by an object, and so it is confirmed that she was murdered.

The team then receives a threatening call from a crew member named Darin. They find him in his house and he escapes whilst coughing. So he must be infected with the virus as well. However, Gregorio and Carter cannot leave the ship since the vessel is not allowed to dock. The duo also discovers discrepancies in the financials of the ship. And Gregorio and Carter’s investigation continues. To be continued…

