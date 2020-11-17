The premiere episode of Season 7 of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ is set in the COVID-inflicted world. We follow Tammy and Carter who investigates the suspicious death of Lt. Paula Cooke on a humanitarian ship, Eternal Hope. After establishing that the accident was, in fact, a murder, the duo is stranded on the corona-afflicted vessel, which is not allowed to dock. Episode 2 kicks off right from here and continues narrating the story. So, are you done with the second episode yet? If yes, let us check out the details of the next episode.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 3 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Season 7 Episode 3 is slated to release on November 22, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT, on CBS.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled One of Our Own’. As per CBS’s official synopsis: “When an NOPD officer is murdered, Pride and the NCIS team take on a group of dirty cops when they discover that the victim was also a key witness in multiple excessive force cases. Also, Tammy faces the reality of being in a new relationship.”

Where to Watch NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 3 Online?

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ is on CBS; so you can watch it using a cable connection on your tv screens. If you are more of a digital person, you can stream the show on the CBS site and CBS All Access. Cord cutters can watch the show on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube Tv. Amazon Prime users can add CBS to their existing packs to stream and view the latest episodes.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 2 Recap:

While the NCIS team investigates the murder case aboard the ship, Dr. Wade attempts to console a grieving woman on land. Also. Rita Devereaux arrives in town. Rita insists on maintaining social distancing until her results prove that she is not infected by the virus. She also helps Jimmu and Pride obtain supplies for those affected by the pandemic. She eventually tests negative.

Meanwhile, Gregorio and Carter are still stuck on the COVID-infected ship. They later discover that Cooke was indeed killed when she discovered counterfeit supplies. The murderer is one of the founders who wanted to embrace the cheaper alternative of using the illegal supplies. Dr. Wade is exhausted and speaks to Sebastian when she hears a crying woman — whose brother had died a few days ago at the hospital and whose body is not to be found anywhere.

Wade is eventually able to track down the deceased man’s body at a funeral home run by Dr. Jones. She delivers the woman her brother’s ashes and explains that he was cremated without any evil intentions. The woman thanks Wade, telling her that without the doctor she would never have located her dead sibling. Wade replies: “There’s not much I can control right now. I’m glad I was able to help.” The episode wraps up with Wade in the morgue surrounded by corpses as she sings: “Amazing Grace’. There is also an on-screen dedication: “to all those we’ve lost … and everyone who fought to save them.”

