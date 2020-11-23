In the latest episode of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ season 7, titled, ‘One of Our Own’, the primary case tackles the murder of an NOPD officer. Pride and the rest of the NCIS team face-off a crew of dirty cops when they realize that the victim was a witness to a slew of excessive force incidents. So, are you done with the 3rd episode yet? If yes, let us check out the details of the next episode.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 4 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Season 7 Episode 4 is slated to release on December 13, 2020, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT, on CBS. The upcoming episode is called ‘We All Fall…’

Where to Watch NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 4 Online?

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ is on CBS; so you can watch it using a cable connection on your tv screens. If you are more of a digital person, you can stream the show on the CBS site and CBS All Access. Cord cutters can watch the show on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube Tv. Amazon Prime users can add CBS to their existing packs to stream and view the latest episodes.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 3 Recap:

When an officer is ambushed, the NCIS officers reach the scene and discover that the site is deserted. When they attempt to enter the building, someone starts shooting and Palmer is killed instantly. Mayor Taylor thinks the incident is shady since Palmer’s partner escapes without any injury. Taylor contacts Pride and asks him to investigate Palmer’s death. She additionally reveals that Palmer was an informant, who was trying to shed light on the details surrounding excessive force cases. He was also about to divulge what had exactly happened to Naval Ensign Nathan Cox. Cox was a Black guy who had to face police brutality when he was trying to protect a woman from a guy at a bar.

Cox is now in the hospital and admits that he has been threatened by the authorities — namely, Palmer and his old partner. But when Palmer tried to reverse things, he ended up dead. The team retrieves the DNA from Palmer’s bullet wounds and traces the attacker to someone named Lamont Russell – a known crook. Sebastian and Pride visit Palmer’s partner Laughton who reveals that she has been getting threats as well. Several of her colleagues are holding her responsible for Palmer’s change in behavior.

After being instructed by Pride, Gregorio looks into the list of excessive force cases. She locates a man called Jasper Taggert, who is autistic. He was also a victim of police brutality and now is in a coma. He later dies from his injuries. Next, when Pride starts tracking Russell, he is killed off as well. With no evidence and surveillance cameras, it seems that the dirty cops will getaway after all. But Pride promises that he will get to the root of the problem and end this chain of events — once and for all.

Read More: Shows Like S.W.A.T.