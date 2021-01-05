In the latest episode of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ that landed this week, the team takes up a case regarding the suspicious death of a person. The primary piece of evidence that points to the murderer is a top-secret, high-tech battery. However, the evidence is missing. Now, Pride and the team understand that things could get worse if the battery falls into the wrong hands. But we’ll address that in more detail in the recap section. First and foremost, let’s check out what the upcoming next episode has in store. Here’s a quick preview of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ season 7 episode 6.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 6 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Season 7 Episode 6 is slated to release on January 10, 2021, at 9.30 pm ET/PT and 8.30 pm CT, on CBS. The upcoming episode is called ‘Operation Drano, Part II’.

Where to Watch NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 6 Online?

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ is on CBS, so viewers can catch it as it airs on TV if they have an active cable connection. If you are more of a digital person and prefer to watch your content online, you can stream the show on the CBS site and CBS All Access. People who have ditched the cable can watch the show on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube Tv. Amazon Prime members can pay a bit more and add CBS to their existing Prime accounts to stream and view the latest episodes of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 6 Spoilers

The next episode is called ‘Operation Drano, Part II’, and here is its official synopsis as outlined by CBS: “NCIS investigates a suspicious death, and the missing key piece of evidence is a top-secret, high tech battery. Pride and the team realize there could be deadly consequences if it falls into the wrong hands.”

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 5 Recap

The Mayor has put together a commission that addresses problems within the city such as systemic racism, homelessness, and other related issues. Pride is a part of this commission. His team later gets a case involving the accidental death of Todd VonRoenn – a civilian support staff on the base. The crew searches his house and discovers a keycard to the high-security research area. But VonRoenn shouldn’t have had access to the card. Additional research reveals that the victim had grabbed a high-tech battery – which is supposed to be the future of energy.

Sebastian later surmises that VonRoenn’s death was not an accident but murder. It might have happened that he had an accomplice who killed him to keep the battery to himself. The crew then tracks the clues to a man named Jorge Perez. Khoury and Carter follow him and find out that he has been building a submarine for carrying around live torpedoes.

Read More: Shows Like S.W.A.T.