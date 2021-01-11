In the latest episode of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ that landed this week, the team takes up a case regarding a woman who is being blackmailed by an anonymous man. On the other hand, when a torpedo hits a fishing trawler at sea, the whole of the Gulf Coast is in danger. As a result, Pride and the rest of the NCIS team race against time to locate the submarine before it can strike again. But we’ll address that in more detail in the recap section. First and foremost, let’s check out what the upcoming next episode has in store. Here’s a quick preview of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ season 7 episode 7.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 7 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Season 7 Episode 7 is slated to release on January 17, 2021, at 9.30 pm ET/PT and 8.30 pm CT, on CBS.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Leda and the Swan, Part I’, and here is its official synopsis as outlined by CBS: “A Navy therapist who is working to get justice for victims of sexual assault is murdered; Carter’s mother confronts him when he refuses to talk to the FBI for a background check on her behalf.”

Where to Watch NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 7 Online?

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ is on CBS, so viewers can catch it as it airs on TV if they have an active cable connection. If you are more of a digital person and prefer to watch your content online, you can stream the show on the CBS site and CBS All Access. People who have ditched the cable can watch the show on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube Tv. Amazon Prime members can pay a bit more and add CBS to their existing Prime accounts to stream and view the latest episodes of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 6 Recap

The Mayor has put together a commission that addresses problems within the city such as systemic racism, homelessness, and other related issues. Pride is a part of this commission. He then talks to a girl named Allie who explains that she is being blackmailed by a man who has inappropriate photos of her. It is revealed that she was in a relationship with the then-married Senator Jason Lee. A scared Allie then decides to quit the commission. Pride contacts the Senator who says that he has no idea how those photos were leaked. When the Senator asks Allie to leave the commission so that he can maintain his political career, she comes clean about everything on live tv. Upon further investigation, the commission discovers that the liberal pastor got drunk and told a man who owns private prisons about ending cash bail. And he had attempted to extort Allie. On the other hand, Pride thinks of requesting Dr. Wade to join the commission because he firmly believes that she can help bring everyone together.

