In the latest episode of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ that landed this week, the team takes up a case regarding a Navy therapist who is murdered. He had been trying to rescue victims of sexual assault. On the other hand, Carter’s mother confronts him when he denies speaking to the FBI for a background check on her behalf. But we’ll address that in more detail in the recap section. First and foremost, let’s check out what the upcoming next episode has in store. Here’s a quick preview of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ season 7 episode 8.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 8 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

CBS has not yet revealed the date for the 8th episode. What we do know is, there is no new episode scheduled for next week or the week after. The upcoming weekend marks the airing of the AFC Championship Game, followed by a repeated airing the week thereafter. On the week after that, we have the Super Bowl. Therefore, if we go by the earliest estimate, ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ season 7 episode 8 should release on February 14, 2021, at 9.30 pm EST/ 8.30 pm CST, on CBS. However, this date is not confirmed yet. We will update this section as and when we learn more.

Where to Watch NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 8 Online?

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ is on CBS, so viewers can catch it as it airs on TV if they have an active cable connection. If you are more of a digital person and prefer to watch your content online, you can stream the show on the CBS site and CBS All Access. People who have ditched the cable can watch the show on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube Tv. Amazon Prime members can pay a bit more and add CBS to their existing Prime accounts to stream and view the latest episodes of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 7 Recap

Lt. Commander Amanda Gregson is discovered murdered in an alley. A Navy therapist at Belle Chase, she had been involved in rescuing victims of sexual assault. The NCIS team suspects the person who found her. She is a street performer named Fiona Devlin. When they reach her house, they learn that she has moved from there and no one knows where she is. Gregorio and Sebastian finally locate her sleeping in a car under the bridge. She then explains that she fled the scene as she did not want her to be reported to Child Protection Services. Eventually, it is revealed that when Gregson had become too close to one of the rapists, he had ended up killing her. The crew then tracks down one of his victims who had reported the case. Emily Tascioni is unfortunately missing and it appears as she had left in a hurry. Now, the team needs to locate her before she is murdered.

