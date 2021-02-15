In the latest episode of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ season 7 that landed this week, the team continues to investigate the case regarding an officer’s assault and the murder of her therapist. As they dig deeper, Pride and the rest of the NCIS squad zero in on a suspect who has served as a part of the system for years. On the other hand, Carter and his mother talk about how they will move forward after a mistake. But we’ll address that in more detail in the recap section. First and foremost, let’s check out what the upcoming next episode has in store. Here’s a quick preview of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ season 7 episode 9.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 9 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ season 7 episode 9 will release on February 21, 2021, at 9.30 pm EST/ 8.30 pm CST, on CBS.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Into Thin Air,’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by CBS: “Pride and the team are on the hunt for a kidnapped 14-year-old and discover that her father, who will soon have custody of her, is a radical survivalist living off the grid.”

Where to Watch NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 9 Online?

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ is on CBS, so viewers can catch it as it airs on TV if they have an active cable connection. If you are more of a digital person and prefer to watch your content online, you can stream the show on the CBS site and CBS All Access. People who have ditched the cable can watch the show on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube Tv. Amazon Prime members can pay a bit more and add CBS to their existing Prime accounts to stream and view the latest episodes of ‘NCIS: New Orleans.’

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7 Episode 8 Recap

Lt. Commander Amanda Gregson is discovered murdered in an alley. A Navy therapist at Belle Chase, she had been involved in rescuing victims of sexual assault. The NCIS team suspects the person who found her. She is a street performer named Fiona Devlin. When they reach her house, they learn that she has moved from there and no one knows where she is. Gregorio and Sebastian finally locate her sleeping in a car under the bridge. She then explains that she fled the scene as she did not want her to be reported to Child Protection Services. Eventually, it is revealed that when Gregson had become too close to one of the rapists, he had ended up killing her. The crew then tracks down one of his victims who had reported the case. Emily Tascioni is unfortunately missing, and it appears as she had left in a hurry. Now, the team needs to locate her before she is murdered.

