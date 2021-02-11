In the latest episode of ‘NCIS’ season 18 that aired this week, the team investigates a case regarding the murder of a Navy officer who was killed while transporting a prisoner. On the personal front, Gibbs helps Palmer deal with trauma. You can check out the detailed recap of the latest episode of ‘NCIS’ season 18 at the end of this article. Here is a synopsis of the upcoming 8th episode.

NCIS Season 18 Episode 8 Release Date

‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 8 will air on March 2, 2021, at 8/7c on CBS. Each episode has a runtime of approximately 45 minutes.

Where To Stream NCIS Season 18 Episode 8 Online?

If you don’t prefer watching the new episodes of ‘NCIS’ as they air on TV, don’t worry, there are plenty of options to catch the show online. Viewers can stream ‘NCIS’ season 18 for free on the official CBS website. The latest episodes are released online a day after they air on TV. ‘NCIS’ season 18 can also be streamed on-demand on Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, FandangoNOW, and FuboTV.

NCIS Season 18 Episode 8 Spoilers

‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 8 is titled ‘True Believer.’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by CBS: “When Sloane’s name is discovered in Afghanistan at the site of an abandoned bus with a dead driver, Gibbs accompanies her on a trip to find a group of girls who were kidnapped from the bus. Also, McGee, Bishop and Torres track down a hacker who emailed compromising information to the Taliban.”

NCIS Season 18 Episode 7 Recap

‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 7 is titled ‘The First Day.’ What happens here is, Bishop and Torres head to a crime scene and lose their way. They stop by a house on the roadside to ask for directions. However, when they knock, there is nobody inside. And out of nowhere, someone shoots at them. The duo is eventually captured and imprisoned inside the house. Later, it is revealed that the property had belonged to a former sheriff. Now, Bishop and Torres find themselves inside jail cells and even when they call for help, there is no one to hear them.

Gibbs traces the hostage situation to the brothers, Craig and Jesse Duncan. The Duncan siblings make cocktails bricks that are used to create bombs. Now, when the brothers would return for the explosives, Torres and Bishop decide that it could be the perfect time to attempt an escape. Gibbs tracks down their abandoned car and learns from Kasie about their last location. Upon reaching the place, Gibbs captures a tipster and brings him to the interrogation room. So, when the Duncans go back to the property to retrieve the explosives, Gibbs is there, waiting. Later, Gibbs apologizes to McGee for shooting him. However, McGee tells Gibbs that he does not blame the latter for whatever had happened. He just needs to learn living life the hard way.

