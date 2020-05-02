Netflix brings a new and inspiring documentary from Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of America. Titled ‘Becoming,’ the project is based on her best-selling memoir of the same name. ‘Becoming’ runs for almost two hours and provides an incisive look into Michelle’s life during times of profound change. We learn to appreciate the power of community as well as the spirit of connection that comes when people open up and share stories. Although the title is based on Michelle’s memoir, we get to see the 34 city book tour that she took for the same. It also shines a light on her life before and during her time at the White House.

Becoming Release Date

‘Becoming’ releases on Netflix on May 6, 2020, at 12 am PT. Michelle Obama has tweeted about it from her official handle, hoping that the film serves as a beacon of hope in these dark times. Check out her post below.

I’m excited to share that on May 6, @Netflix will release BECOMING, a documentary directed by Nadia Hallgren that shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir. During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film. pic.twitter.com/fqsIbhXYeL — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 27, 2020

Where to Watch Becoming?

You can watch ‘Becoming’ only on Netflix. Netflix offers a free trial period, which you can use to see the documentary in case you don’t have a subscription. Undoubtedly, the upcoming project will be a splendid addition to Netflix’s vast roster of uplifting content.

What is Becoming About?

According to Deadline, Michelle Obama spoke about the project, saying, “Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with. In groups large and small, young and old, unique, and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud.”

It is evident that ‘Becoming’ comes promptly when many of us need to feel the strength and positivity of community-spirit as we increasingly spend our time in self-isolation due to the coronavirus-related lockdown. Michelle addresses this as well, saying, “I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we struggle together to weather this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, tend to our communities, and try to keep up with work and school while coping with huge amounts of loss, confusion, and uncertainty.”

Nadia Hallgren has directed ‘Becoming,’ and was the cinematographer in 2016’s ‘We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission To Educate Girls Around The World.’

Michelle has spoken highly of Hallgren’s capacity to intelligent and compassionate, which has allowed her to capture the frames that express the power of community. As a hugger, Michelle has addressed how current times are hard, but empathy is the only way through. ‘Becoming’ seeks to portray the same message. You can check out the trailer below.

