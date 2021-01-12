If you didn’t know, there are movies on Netflix that are really sexually graphic (with a TV-MA or R-rating, of course). All we’ve done is to bring them together in one place. Not only are these the most sensual, erotic, and sultriest movies on Netflix, they also showcase really interesting stories. Because Netflix has only so many movies with sexual themes, we’ve brought to you the best, which are a must-watch. So, if you had the question – which are the most sexually graphic movies on Netflix, you might get your answer here.

20. The Package (2018)

One of the unique films on this list, ‘The Package,’ deftly blends black humor with sexually explicit material. Written by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider and directed by Jake Szymanski, the film tells the story of four friends who are out on a camping trek. It is during this trip that one of them ends up cutting his penis in half. The situation naturally demands immediate action, and the film depicts how these friends go through several insane situations to get him medical assistance finally. There is ample nudity in this film, but it never feels gratuitous. The film has some rather weak moments, but that doesn’t take away the fact that it is a solid entertainer that can be enjoyed with a little pinch of salt. Such comedy films generally tend to be family entertainers and avoid including anything in them that might call for an R-rating, but ‘The Package’ does not hold back any punches and probes into areas others don’t dare explore.

19. B.A. Pass (2013)

The inclusion of an Indian film on this list is a testament to the fact that Indian films do not only mean the over-the-top Bollywood extravaganza. India is the largest film-producing country in the world, and there are various types of movies that are made in the country all year long. Directed by Ajay Bahl, ‘B.A. Pass’ is a neo-noir erotic thriller that centers around a young undergraduate student called Mukesh who has to stay with his aunt and her family after the sudden demise of his parents. While at her aunt’s place, Mukesh comes across a woman called Sarika. The wife of his uncle’s colleague, Sarika, is a sexually frustrated woman who stays alone at her home most of the time. Thus, when Mukesh comes to her home to run a chore, he is seduced by her, and they end up having sex regularly.

Eventually, Sarika starts paying Mukesh for his services and even introduces him to other women like her, making a male prostitute out of him. Mukesh also takes a liking to his new part-time profession, which earns him enough to look after himself as well as his two little sisters. However, the duo’s days of happiness eventually prove to be rather short-lived. There is no nudity in this film, but still, the sex scenes manage to tickle your fantasies and leave you wanting more. The film has a steady pace, which it maintains throughout its running time. The chess-playing scenes, which are intercut with Sarika and Mukesh’s sex scenes, also add an interesting subtext to the film.

18. Amar (2017)

First love, for all of us, seemed rosy and wonderful. Because most of us were relatively young when we fell in love for the first time. This phase of our lives always remains in our hearts as a sweet, romantic memory. However, when two people fall in love for the first time quite late in their lives, the affair turns out to be one of fiery passion where anything and everything might just go wrong. The two partners are truly, madly, and deeply in love with each other, and chances are that they will not be able to bear the slightest loss of faith. This is the exact condition of the leading characters of ‘Amar.’

Laura and Carlos are head over heels in love with each other, and it is this intensity of their romance, which is beautifully captured in this film directed by Esteban Crespo. ‘Amar’ can be best described as a slow-burner. The film takes you along on a ride of passion. It strikes the perfect balance between depicting tender emotions and the harsh realities of life.

17. High Society (2018)

Upward social mobility is something that everyone looks for in today’s world. While most of us plan to work the hardest in order to reach our desired status, there is no dearth of people who use questionable means as well. The 2018 South Korean film ‘High Society’ is about one such couple who can do anything to make themselves a part of Seoul’s high society. However, it is not that both of them belong to poor backgrounds from which they want some respite. While the husband is a reputed professor and a politician who will be contesting in the elections soon, the wife is a curator at one of the biggest art galleries in the city. Sex is a tool which this couple abundantly use to reach their goals, and naturally, the film has quite a lot of steamy scenes to boast of. Some of these intimate scenes are bound to leave you wondering how far an actor can go to bring realism to his/her performance. Besides the explicit scenes, another major attraction of ‘High Society’ is its brilliant cinematography, which is sure to take your breath away.

16. White Girl (2016)

Sundance has always been the home for fresh, new talent in the world of cinema, and when Elizabeth Wood debuted her film ‘White Girl’ at the festival in 2016, she definitely did not disappoint. Made on a shoe-string budget of $700,000, the film tells the story of a young girl called Leah, who gets involved in a sexually charged relationship with a Latino man called Blue.

A cocaine peddler by profession, Blue usually sells his drugs on the road and earns a lot less than what upper-class people are willing to pay for the same substance. This makes Leah introduce him to some of her colleagues to whom he sells his drugs and ends up earning quite a hefty amount. However, Blue is soon arrested by an undercover policeman, and Leah falls into deep trouble with the one kilogram of cocaine which Blue was initially carrying on him. The film then depicts the lengths that Leah goes to in order to free Blue from the confines of the prison.

‘White Girl’ does not only boast of steamy sex scenes but also provides us with the horrific picture on the other side of the coin. There is a scene of sexual torture that can be quite troublesome for some viewers. Keeping every aspect in mind, one can easily say that ‘White Girl’ is a film with a heart. It tries to explore the complexities of a relationship between a privileged white girl and a struggling Latino who has chosen the road of drug-dealing after having no other source of income to support himself.

15. A Perfect Ending (2012)

Written and directed by Nicole Conn, ‘A Perfect Ending,’ is a story of love and longing between two women without keeping the boundaries of societal moral codes in mind. The central character of the film is a married woman called Rebecca. She is middle-aged, has a perfect family, but harbors a deep sexual dissatisfaction within her. When Rebecca confides in her friends regarding the condition she is going through, and how she has never experienced an orgasm, they sympathize with her and connect her to a discreet escort service. It is through this service that she comes in contact with Paris, an art student who also works as a prostitute.

Over a period of time, Rebecca becomes comfortable around Paris, and the two of them engage in sex that finally satisfies the former. It is the steamy sex we witness between Rebecca and Paris that makes this movie so memorable. The two actors look so comfortable in the scenes together that you will start feeling how to love, and not lust is the driving force in the sex scenes. This film certainly deserves to come out of the shadows and move towards a wider mainstream audience.

14. Duck Butter (2012)

An experimental film where the subject of the plot is an experiment itself, ‘Duck Butter’ is a film by the Puerto Rican director Miguel Arteta. The story of the film centers between two women, who have both been ravaged by their experiences in romance. In a bid to bring in a twist in their lives, they decide that they would be spending 24 hours with each other, and each of those hours will be spent on having sex. What appears to be a fun experiment soon starts unraveling deep secrets that none of them was prepared for. The film is adorned with numerous sex scenes. However, more than the sex, it is the brilliant chemistry between lead actors Alia Shawkat and Laia Costa, which becomes the film’s highlight. The comedic tone of ‘Duck Butter’ adds an interesting layer to its otherwise intense plot.

13. Much Loved (2015)

A film that was engulfed in controversies in Morocco, the country where it originated from, ‘Much Loved’ addresses the rampant prostitution and the evils associated with it in the nation in a very crude and straightforward manner. Starring Loubna Abidar, a top Moroccan actress in a leading role, the movie revolves around the group of three women of who Noah is the apparent queen. While at “work,” they are treated as mere objects, their personal lives aren’t paradises either. Whereas Noah’s family is on the verge of becoming broke, her mother too treats her shabbily – on one end, while she ostracises the evils of prostitution, she tends to keep herself happy with the money that comes from Noah’s flesh trade. Though the instances of sex and nudity are not explicit, the story is written in a way to invigorate, which perhaps is the best thing about ‘Much Loved.’ Watch it here.

12. Unfreedom (2014)

Indian film ‘Unfreedom’ too faced many controversies and has been permanently banned from release in India. A lesbian drama at the outset, ‘Unfreedom,’ has two parallel storylines set in New York and New Delhi, respectively. While in the NYC, the focus rests on Islamic fundamentalism and the so-called battle between liberals and the terrorists, the New Delhi plot covers LGBTQ issues wherein a lesbian girl tries to break free and run away to her girlfriend while her defiant father sticks to his guns. Powerful performances, crude depictions of sex scenes, sexual assaults, etc. and the fact that it was banned in India proved to be great impetuses to make the film known around many circles. And yes, it is available on Netflix. Watch it here.

11. Newness (2017)

Martin and Gabriella meet each other over a dating app. Instead of hooking up, while they get to know each other, Gabriella comes to know that Martin was married earlier, whereas Martin learns that Gabriella has had physically intimate relationships before. They both agree to form an open relationship, but eventually, Gabriella comes to know about Martin’s ailing mother and daughter and feels cheated. Alas, both separate and start new relationships while still in contact with each other and meeting over for threesomes, etc. (yes, you heard that right). After a string of relationships, they eventually reconcile and promise not to separate again. As simplistic as the storyline sounds, there is a certain amount of sensuality and passion in ‘Newness,’ which makes it stand out. Watch it here.

10. Knock Knock (2015)

Eli Roth’s directorial venture ‘Knock Knock’ tells the story of Evan Webber (Keanu Reeves) and his interaction with two strangers who visit his house on a rainy evening. Webber provides them shelter and lets them unwind. Meanwhile, Webber’s wife and children are away from their home on a family-planned beach trip. Taking advantage of the situation, the girls seduce Webber into having sex with them. Webber’s guilt forces him to ask the girls to leave, but they reveal that they are underage. Genesis (Lorenzo Izzo) and Bel (Ana de Armas) vandalize Webber’s home and hold him hostage under the strange situation. A film with ample sex scenes, with some of them being non-consensual, ‘Knock Knock’ deals with a male victim of sexual coercion. The erotic thriller made headlines upon its release as Eli Roth directed his wife, Lorenzo Izzo, gratifying Keanu Reeves. This film is bound to titillate the viewers as well as raise the fact that men can be victims of sexual abuse.

9. Horns (2013)

Alexandre Aja’s oeuvre has defined the subtle mix of erotic elements with horror. Deftly combining the tropes of fantasy and horror in a titillating narrative, Aja has carved a niche for himself in this particular genre. No less different, ‘Horns’ is a supernatural thriller with the backbone set in mystery and sultry romance. Starring Daniel Radcliffe as the titular character, it tells the story of Ignatius ‘Ig’ Perrish, a man falsely accused of raping and murdering the woman he loves. To salvage the truth, Ig uses his newfound paranormal abilities at his disposal and uncovers the chain of events leading to the horrific murder. Ig grows a pair of horns that allows him to coax the truth out of people. A suspenseful murder mystery, ‘Horns’ features some dramatic sex scenes depicting the tender romance between its lead characters. To film the sexual interactions, the temperatures in the set were apparently kept low to perk up the romantic encounters.

8. Una (2016)

Based on ‘Blackbird,’ a play by Scottish playwright David Harrower, ‘Una’ is directed by Benedict Andrews, a theatre director in his own rights. Starring Rooney Mara, the story follows a young woman named Una, who is led to a man 20 years senior, with whom she had a relationship during her early teens. Ray and Una were sexually and emotionally linked during that time which ultimately ends in heartbreak and misery. Ray is tried and sentenced to four years in prison for his romantic relationship with an underage girl. Navigating through the repercussions of pedophilia, ‘Una’ is more of an exploration into the effects when two persons dare to love defying the societal rules. Juxtaposing the theatrical and its cinematic rendition, ‘Una’ features some somber yet erotic sex scenes that lay the foundation of its narrative. It is a film that reflects upon taboo relationships and offers the viewers an unhinged outlook on the romance involved.

7. Elisa & Marcela (2019)

Directed by Isabel Coixet, ‘Elisa & Marcela’ is a Spanish biographical romantic drama that tells the story of Elisa Sánchez Loriga and Marcela Gracia Ibeas, two women who went as a heterosexual couple to marry in 1901 at the Church of Saint George in A Coruña thereby becoming the first same-sex marriage to be recorded in Spain’s history. Shot in monochrome, ‘Elisa & Marcela’ is a deeply emotional melodrama that depicts the passionate love affair between two women and their desire to solidify their bond in matrimony. Their resilience against society’s denial and the mutual longing to be with each other portrays a passionate picture of same-sex love stories much like ‘Brokeback Mountain’ (2005) and ‘Carol’ (2015). The film features plenty of raunchy love-making scenes that personify the characters’ love in defiance with the ‘normal’ hardwired into societal conventions.

6. Lust Stories (2018)

A collaborative effort by the Indian film industry’s top directors, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, and Dibakar Banerjee, ‘Lust Stories’ is an anthology film exploring the sexual life hidden beneath the morals of Indian society. Kashyap’s film follows a college professor played by Radhika Apte who ends up having a sexual liaison with one of her students. Their camaraderie and the exploration of a taboo relationship is a delightful exercise in depicting the emotional spectrum emerging from human follies and desires.

Akhtar’s film is about domestic help who is in a sexual relationship with her employer. She finds out that he is getting married, and their sexual gratification is about to end. The minimalistic film leaves an after taste that forces us to think about the intimacy issues moving beyond class hierarchies. Banerjee’s venture explores the repercussions of sexual affairs outside the bond of marriage. Manisha Koirala’s portrayal of a headstrong woman steals the show in this film. Karan Johar’s film is about a newly married woman who is not able to be sexually satisfied by her husband. She searches for the sweet spot through self-satisfaction aided by a vibrator. She is caught in the act that creates an embarrassing moment. ‘Lust Stories’ focuses on the female perspective and the tribulations that they have to face to explore their sexuality.

5. Berlin Syndrome (2017)

The independent circuit in filmmaking is known to produce gems that are tightly written and directed with an idiosyncratic sensibility. It allows experimentation, that holds the key to the visual depiction of some nerve-wracking ideas with stimulating visuals. Cate Shortland’s ‘Berlin Syndrome’ is one such film that is an engaging thriller filled with some terse and sexually graphic visuals. Teresa Palmer plays Clare, a tourist visiting Berlin on a journey of self-exploration. She bumps into a charming young man named Andi, a school teacher. Andi takes Clare to his apartment and they end up having a pleasurable night peppered with sexual gratifications. The scenes are shot in a way to establish the beauty of a sudden romantic one-night stand, which slowly converges into a nightmarish scenario. Clare is entrapped by the stranger, who doesn’t let her go from the apartment. An interesting take on Stockholm Syndrome, ‘Berlin Syndrome’ is sure to captivate viewers by its thrill and claustrophobic atmosphere.

4. Ascharyachakit! (2018)

With the advent of OTT platforms, Indian filmmakers found a way to surpass strict censorship laws and exercise their freedom in filmmaking. ‘Ascharyachakit!’ is one such exercise in exploring creative freedom. Directed by Samit Kakkad, ‘Ascharyachakit!’ is a black comedy that follows a Bollywood superstar and his passionate encounters with women. One night, he hires a prostitute for a steamy threesome that is surcharged with sexual adulations. After the session, the prostitute is driven back to her place. Her conversation with the superstar’s driver strikes a somber tone, and she ends up falling for her. Meanwhile, the actor is blackmailed for his past debauchery and he tries to keep his reputation intact by any means. The separate events conjoin into a climactic moment, where the characters’ fates are intertwined together. ‘Ascharyachakit!’ is a gripping film with some bold scenes that is sure to entice the viewers.

3. Tiger, Blood in the Mouth (2016)

A sexually charged high octane boxing drama, ‘Tiger, Blood in Mouth’ is a rollicking film that tells the story of an aging boxer Ramon, and how he finds vigor and zeal through his sexual exploits with a much younger female boxer. Ramon’s family urges him to retire, but he refuses to do so. He is enticed by a young female boxer, Deborah, and is infatuated by her strength and ferocity. Ramon initiates a sexual encounter with Deborah, depicted in some wild and passionate love-making scenes that frame the narrative of the film. The film is charged with their passionate encounters and so is Ramon, who actually leaves his family to continue his boxing pursuits. Pleasure and pain are deeply interlinked and acts as an aphrodisiac with the capability of rejuvenating the spirits. Featuring Leonardo Sbaraglia and Eva De Dominici, this Argentine film explores the invigorating nature of passionate sex.

2. 365 Days (2020)

Directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, ‘365 Days’ is a polish erotic drama that has made headlines due to its softcore sex scenes. Based on a novel trilogy by Blanka Lipinska, ‘365 Days’ follows the story of Laura, who is kidnapped by Massimo Torricelli, a leader of a Sicilian mafia family. Massimo tells Laura that he had spotted her on a beach five years ago, and apparently couldn’t forget her. Laura is to be kept in confinement for 365 days until she falls in love with Massimo. This weird premise sets the course for their relationship, which slowly blossoms through denials and seduction. The sex scenes between Massimo and Laura are steamy, to say the least, as it is aesthetically shot to entice the viewers in a softcore delight. Perhaps one of the raunchiest films on Netflix, ‘365 Days’ is the polish counterpart of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’(2015), albeit with an unnerving plot twist in the end that leaves you wanting for more.

1. Basic Instinct (1992)

No one can create erotic thrillers and femme fatales like Paul Verhoeven. His sensitivity and approach towards this genre of filmmaking have made him one of the most prolific directors. Deftly handling the subject and the sexual scenes, Verhoeven’s unflinching tales have seduced viewers for a long time. ‘Basic Instinct’ is perhaps his most famous work, accentuated by a no-holds-barred performance by Sharon Stone. The film follows Detective Nick Curran (Michael Douglas) on a quest to find out the murderer of a rock star Johnny Boz, who had been stabbed to death while having sex with a blonde woman. Curran’s suspect is a crime novelist, Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone), who has written a novel depicting the same crime. ‘Basic Instinct’ was highly polarizing in its time, as it changed the way that sex scenes were depicted in Hollywood. The neo-noir has ample nudity and a famous exhibitive scene by Stone, which is famous to this day.

