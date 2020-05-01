Netflix’s ‘The Half Of It’ is a teen drama that tells the story of a girl named Ellie. She doesn’t have many friends at school, and at home, she spends time taking care of her father and working his job. She writes school assignments for money and considers it yet another task when Paul asks her to write a romantic letter for Aster, the girl he likes. As the communication proceeds, a shift in romantic feelings takes place for Ellie, Paul, and Aster.
‘The Half Of It’ sets itself apart from other teen dramas by taking the audience to a town that feels real, rather than a colorful cut-out of a high school fantasy. The surroundings also play an essential role in the development of characters, sometimes focusing on their isolation, and other times, on the connection between them. Thus, location plays an important part in the story, helping to push the plot forward. If you want to know where the movie was filmed, here’s the answer.
Where is The Half Of It Filmed?
The filming for ‘The Half Of It’ took place in various locations all over New York. Setting the story in a small town meant focusing on all the little things that can change due to the surroundings. The crew found the critical locations for the film scattered in different towns and brought them together to create the sense of one place.
New York, USA
The events in ‘The Half Of It’ take place in a small town named Squahamish. As quaint as it looks, it is not a real place. To create its quiet and picturesque environs, the production turned towards the towns and villages surrounding New York. The crew was spotted filming all over the places like Old Forge, Haverstraw, Suffern, Piermont, Pelham, Orangetown, and Cornwall.
One of the important locations in the story is the train station. Ellie’s father is employed there, but after her mother’s death, he loses interest in everything around him, including his job. So, Ellie takes over. We find her spending a lot of time there- at first, alone, and then joined by Paul when they concoct a plan to winning Aster’s heart. The filming of all these scenes took place at the Adirondack Scenic Railroad train station in Old Forge. Some of the scenes were also shot in Van Auken’s Inne in Thendara.
View this post on Instagram
Film crew filming a Netflix movie called "The half of it" in front of @lifeinthe.adk here in Old Forge. Bob at Strand Theater changed the marquee sign for them 😁. . . . . . . . #lifeintheadirondacks #lifeintheadk #adirondacks #adk #adks #blueline #adirondackpark #adirondackmountains #camping #scenery #lifeisgoodtoday #visitadks #getoutside #newyork #upstatenewyork #ny #pureadk #exploremore #shoplocal #giveback #smallbusinessowner #netflix #thehalfofit #oldforge #netflixmovie
When the time comes to meet each other face to face, Paul and Aster set their date in a diner. They meet there a couple of times, where Aster comes to realize the difference between the person with whom she talks over texts and letters and the one she meets in person. These scenes were filmed at Sparky’s Diner in Garnerville. This place has also featured in other films like Julia Roberts’ ‘Ben is Back’ and Jonah Hill’s ‘True Story’.
In one of the scenes, we find Ellie and Aster spend time with each other in the lap of nature. They take a trail into the forest. These scenes, along with some other, were filmed at the Palisades Interstate Park.
View this post on Instagram
DP/CAMERA. Led by the deeply gifted and committed cinematographer Greta Zozula. Uncompromising in the best ways. I knew I found a kindred spirit when we both agreed that if it was up to us- we would abolish lunch. (Only on shoots. Otherwise, eat away.) Note the photo of her reluctantly taking a picture of my chickenscratch storyboards. (Fun photo essay on that to come someday!) And here, some of her hardworking and hilarious team…
View this post on Instagram
ART DEPARTMENT. Led by the wonderful Sue Chan. I like this first photo of Sue because she looks like she's the head of a Production Design Mafia – and she might be. Anytime I'd throw an idea out at Sue, she'd say "I have a guy/gal for that." And then more likely than not, some (hard-earned) magic would occur and it would appear on set. She tries hard to never say "no"- and her success rate is impressive. Here is some of her incredible team…. #productiondesign #productiondesigners #filmmaking #thehalfofitnetflix #thehalfofit
View this post on Instagram
We just wrapped a movie called “The Half Of It.” That’s all, I guess . It’s funny how a million things can happen in two months and then at the end of it all, there isn’t too much to say because you kinda just felt it all. It’s in you, but a little harder to find words to share it with others. This story is so special. The people attached to this are even more special. I raise a glass to our incredible director Alice Wu. It is her golden mind that planted these ideas, her heart that has sewn it all together and @gzoz (our rockstar visual-wizard DOP) who has just pumped such unique life into every frame. Here’s to the “effort” we put in 🐛
Read More: Review: The Half Of It