With Axelle Laffont at its helm, ‘MILF’ is a Franch drama that comes with a feminist risqué of its own. It highlights the adventures of three childhood friends—now in their 40s—who visit France in a pursuit to deal with heartbreak and loss. During this peaceful gateway, the three stunning women grab the attention of several young men and, thus, get into raunchy “forbidden” relationships with them. Romancing youngers beaus and living their lives to the fullest, they prove that their age is just a number. Apart from its titillating scenes and nooky comedy, ‘MILF’ also flaunts an incredible backdrop brimming with visuals of dewy beaches and strikingly gorgeous landmarks. Due to this, one can’t help but wonder where its filming took place. Well, if you’ve been wondering the same, here’s everything you need to know about its filming locations.

Where Was MILF Filmed?

In ‘MILF’, Axelle Laffont, Virginie Ledoyen, and Marie-Josée Croze take on the roles of the titular Milfs, Elise, Sonia, and Cécile. They set out on a journey in the refined European country of France. The filmmakers of the movie have stayed loyal to its setup and have filmed it in several different locations of France itself. And for the most part, the film walks you through the Atlantic and Med coastlines of the nation.

France

As mentioned above, ‘MILF’ was filmed in several different locations of the Republic of France. From what we know, the movie was predominantly shot in Plage de la Badine, a public beach in Hyères; Saint-Cyr-sur-Mer, a commune in Southeast France; Marseille, France’s largest city in the Mediterranean coast; Bordeaux, a port city on the Garonne River in southwestern France and also a prevalent location for the filming of movies.

Several towns of the French nation, especially Paris, literally inspire art. From the classic coastline cafes to the glittering Eiffel Tower, almost everything about France is picturesque. And that’s the reason why, apart from modern French films, other French classics and even notable Hollywood films like ‘Dunkirk‘ and ‘Les Misérables’ have also used the striking beauty of the country as their backdrop. Throughout its runtime, ‘MILF’ walks you through several famous landmarks and beautiful landscapes of France. The cast and crew of the movie have also kept their fans updated by posting stills from its sets on social media.

