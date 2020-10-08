Commissioned way back in May 2019, Fox’s ‘Next’ finally made its grand premiere on October 6, 2020. And the debut has made it pretty clear that this techno-horror drama is in for a chilly, action-packed ride. The story is about the potential threat that can be posed by AI in this technology-driven era. It addresses the impending perils of reckless inventions and the fact that how we are all doomed, basically. The first episode raises some important questions — what would you do when you learn that a superintelligence is powerful enough to build allies on its own? From the vast amounts of data available on the Cloud? What if an AI spells a global catastrophe? Would you brand it as an invisible enemy? Well, our protagonist Paul LeBlanc aims to answer just that.

Well, with the first episode having multiplied our already existing anxieties, ‘Next’ is now geared up to release another thrilling episode. Want some more insights? Well, our preview is here to help you out!

Next Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Next’ episode 2 releases on October 13, 2020, on Fox at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT. Season 1 consists of 10 episodes, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday night at the same time slot. The upcoming episode is called ‘FILE #2’.

Where to Stream Next Episode 2 Online?

‘Next’ releases new episodes every Tuesday night at 9 pm ET on Fox. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Fox. Another option is to stream the series, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, with the help of a tv provider login. For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv and Sling TV. You can additionally catch the episodes on Hulu + Live TV, which gives access to channels like Fox.

Next Episode 1 Recap

Shea Salazar is an FBI special agent who teams up with an ex tech CEO named Paul LeBlanc, after the mysterious death of Dr. Richard Weiss. Before he passes away, Weiss leaves a recorded videotape for LeBlanc, which foretells the dangers posed by a certain superintelligence. In a flashback, we witness that when LeBlanc was working for Zava, he had been working on a project to create a human-level AI. But he paused his research after he started sensing that his creation might result in a technological singularity. LeBlanc now believes that this AI was responsible for the death of Weiss after his former organization resumed the project named NEXT.

Shea believes that a certain developer is responsible for the technical mishap. She investigates and discovers that the developer had received a huge amount of cash. Shea dives further into the case and discovers that there is a concealed WiFi router that has requested the developer to connect the AI to the global database. NEXT eventually hacks into the files of the FBI and deletes the details related to Shea’s human trafficking case. Meanwhile, Shea finds out that her son has been having more personal conversations with his Virtual Assistant.

