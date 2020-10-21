When Fox’s sci-fi thriller ‘Next’ dropped on the channel, it opened to a decent start. The story is essentially about an evil, algorithmic AI that embarks on a killing spree to protect its secrets. Its second part aired on October 13, 2020, and ups the chills and twists by several notches. Well, with the first and second episodes having multiplied our already existing anxieties, ‘Next’ is now geared up to release another thrilling episode. Want some more insights? Well, our preview is here to help you out!

Next Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Next’ episode 3 releases on October 27, 2020, on Fox at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT. Season 1 consists of 10 episodes, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday night at the same time slot.

Next Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘FILE #3’. Fox has outlined its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “Shea and LeBlanc head to Dartmouth to investigate NEXT’s whereabouts, which are potentially linked to Biomotion Labs. There, they visit LeBlanc’s friend, Professor Richard Pearish (guest star Michael Herzovi) for answers. Meanwhile, Shea, Ethan, and Ty take extra precautions to disconnect from electronics and the Internet, and LeBlanc urges Abby to do so, as well, but NEXT complicates their plans. You can additionally watch its promo below:

Where to Stream Next Episode 3 Online?

‘Next’ releases new episodes every Tuesday night at 9 pm ET on Fox. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Fox. Another option is to stream the series, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, with the help of a tv provider login. For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv and Sling TV. You can additionally catch the episodes on Hulu + Live TV, which gives access to channels like Fox.

Next Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode called ‘File #2’, ‘NeXT’ self immolates its childhood Zava private server cluster. Soon, as a consequence of this action, a fire engulfs the lab. LeBlanc believes that NeXT has escaped, using the Internet. As the Zava team investigates the incident, Sarina notices that a certain server is missing from the data center. Iliza continues to emotionally manipulate Ethan. Iliza shows him a clip where he was bullied and instigates him to enter the school’s premises with a gun.

Ethan attends school and there, he gets bullied again. He calls up his mum who immediately rushes to pick up her son. As they go back home, Ethan tells Shea the reality of Iliza and the gun. Shea then approaches Paul and asks him for help. Paul suggests that they can use Ethan as bait so that they can track the whereabouts of NeXT. Shea delivers a package containing a burner phone to her one of the crew members called CM — who can aid Paul in tracing the AI. CM then offloads the task to Gina and asks her to help Paul. When Gina tracks the package, she discovers that NeXT is in New Hampshire.

