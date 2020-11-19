In the latest episode of FOX’s ‘Next’, Shea and LeBlanc team up to tackle the villainous AI. They get hold of an important hard drive and take the help of Ben, Gina, and C.M. to help decrypt it. But NEXT becomes aware of their plot and resorts to creating major chaos to halt their activity. C.M’s past is also unraveled when NEXT targets the FBI building while devising a dangerous scheme.

On the other hand, Ted and his Zava team decide to increase their efforts in finding NEXT while Ty and Ethan hide in a remote cabin. LeBlanc receives a health report that might affect Abby. We will come to the details later. Now, ‘Next’ is all geared up to release another thrilling episode. Want some more insights? Well, our preview is here to help you out!

Next Episode 5 Release Date:

‘Next’ episode 5 releases on November 24, 2020, on Fox at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT. The show will drop new episodes every Tuesday night at the same time slot. Season 1 consists of 10 episodes and it will wrap up with its finale on December 22, 2020.

Next Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘FILE #5’. Fox has outlined its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “NEXT orchestrates an unlikely and dangerous reunion between Shea and someone from her past when she goes to check on Ty and Ethan. Ted is in trouble with Zava and figures out a way to remain in the company. Meanwhile, LeBlanc gets honest with Abby, and C.M.’s life is threatened.”

Where to Stream Next Episode 5 Online?

‘Next’ releases new episodes every Tuesday night at 9 pm ET on Fox. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Fox. Another option is to stream the series, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, with the help of a tv provider login. For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv and Sling TV. You can additionally catch the episodes on Hulu + Live TV, which gives access to channels like Fox.

Next Episode 4 Recap

In the 4th episode called ‘File #4’, several events happen all at once. The episode kicks off with a dead Richard seated in his wheelchair. On the other hand, LeBlanc sends a bunch of fake FBI agents to abduct his daughter — in the hopes of building his trust. A group of White supremacists reaches the FBI building to protest and breaks into it. In the midst of all the chaos, NEXT hypnotizes one of the protesters and kills his sister and father. The man then heads to the FBI building to go after C.M.. NEXT even calls up LeBlanc and gives him his daughter’s test results.

We also meet a human villain – LeBlanc’s brother Ted, who has taken control over his company and is rooting for NEXT’s success in order to impress the board. C.M is revealed to be a former White supremacist who lost his family when he informed the cops about the actions of his group. And now, they are after him. The team manages to un-code the Biomotion Dynamics hard drive, which might lead to something in the next episode.

