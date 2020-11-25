In the latest episode of FOX’s ‘Next’, the titular AI orchestrates an unexpected and dangerous ploy to reunite Shea with someone from her past. This happens when she goes to check on Ty and Ethan. Ted gets into trouble in Zava and attempts to secure his position in the company. On the other hand, LeBlanc comes clean before Abby, and C.M. faces a devastating threat to his life. We will come to the details later. Now, ‘Next’ is all geared up to release another thrilling episode. Want some more insights? Well, our preview is here to help you out!

Next Episode 6 Release Date:

‘Next’ episode 6 releases on December 1, 2020, on Fox at 9 pm ET/ PT and 8 pm CT. The show will drop new episodes every Tuesday night at the same time slot. Season 1 consists of 10 episodes and it will wrap up with its finale on December 22, 2020.

Next Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘FILE #6’. Fox has outlined its official synopsis, which goes as follows: “Shea manages to save Ethan from extreme danger, while Ty makes a difficult decision for his family’s safety. Then, LeBlanc takes matters into his own hands to remedy his degenerative brain disease. Also, C.M. and Gina escape the hospital and learn more about each other, Ted makes a risky deal to take over a server farm in Singapore and he uses Abby to access LeBlanc’s NEXT hard drive.”

Where to Stream Next Episode 6 Online?

‘Next’ releases new episodes every Tuesday night at 9 pm ET on Fox. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Fox. Another option is to stream the series, live or on-demand, on Fox Now, with the help of a tv provider login. For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv and Sling TV. You can additionally catch the episodes on Hulu + Live TV, which gives access to channels like Fox.

Next Episode 5 Recap

In the 5th episode called ‘File #5’, LeBlanc takes off with the encrypted hard drive, which is the key to locating NEXT. His estranged daughter Abby accompanies him and throughout most of the episode, they spend their time fleeing from the AI. C.M. and Gina are in the hospital and are slowly getting close. She even saves his life by stopping a fatal dose of medication and discovers that he has a family he left behind.

LeBlanc’s brother Ted decides to kill himself by carbon monoxide poisoning in the garage. But surprisingly, he is saved by NEXT who now speaks like a woman. The AI gives him insider info on the board members and hence, ends up saving his job. LeBlanc decides to head somewhere to decode the drive. But NEXT is still on his tail. Shea happens to meet her convict dad, who is out for revenge. NEXT had orchestrated this whole plan by sending him the details of the family’s address and adding money to his account.

