‘Next’ is a science fiction drama, created by Manny Coto for Fox. Starring John Slattery alongside Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Gerardo Celasco, Eve Harlow, Aaron Moten, Evan Whitten, Elizabeth Cappuccino, and Jason Butler Harner, ‘Next’ is a thriller, which attempts to highlight the negative repercussions of groundbreaking A.I. research. We meet a brilliant but paranoid former CEO of a tech company who teams up with a Homeland Cybersecurity Agent and her crew. Their sole goal? Avert the globe’s first incoming artificial intelligence crisis — that involves an A.I., possessing the rare and dangerous capability to continuously improvise on itself.

‘Next’ is an ambitious series, no doubt. But this concept of a rogue A.I. going on a destruction spree has been explored so many times, the audience expects something fresh on the subject. A mere glance at the first couple of episodes from this particular show and you can instantly point out loopholes in an already weak script. One of the only things that keep the story going is John Slattery who puts up a spectacular performance as Paul LeBlanc. That being said, your next question might be — is there any scope for ‘Next’ to spawn another season at all? Well, we have an update on the same.

Is Next Season 2 Canceled?

‘Next’ season 1 premiered on October 6, 2020, on Fox. It wrapped up with its 8th episode on December 21, 2020. On October 30, 2020, just after two episodes had finished airing from the first season, Fox announced that the show has been axed. The rest of the six episodes continued to air on the channel at their designated time slot. The network cited rising production costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason behind the decision. However, we also believe that the shaky performance of season 1 was another factor responsible for the cancelation.

In fact, ‘Next’ was not successful in drawing strong enough viewership numbers or audience ratings to merit a second outing. For the first two episodes, the drama managed to draw only 2.8 million viewers per episode — that too after seven days of delayed viewing. A glance at the weeks thereafter and the figures showed no signs of improving. Therefore, it is natural that Fox did not want to take a risk with a series that had started off on such unpredictable grounds. So, there you have it! Unfortunately for sci-fi addicts, ‘Next’ season 2 stands officially canceled!

