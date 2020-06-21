Stephen King can be easily considered to be the king of horror. His mammoth number of stories have found tons of success, with a lot of them being adapted to equally profitable on-screen adaptations as well. But what if we told you that his son, Joe Hill is also an author and that his novel, ‘NOS4A2‘ has been adapted into a television adaptation?

‘NOS4A2′ is an AMC show based on Hill’s novel of the same name and sports a rather twisted premise that horror fans will certainly enjoy. The tale revolves around Victoria “Vic” McQueen, an artist who finds out that she has a supernatural “power:” of being capable of tracking down the menacing Charlie Manx who appears to be immortal. Manx is infamous for feeding off kids’ souls and dumping the remainder to an otherworldly place called Christmasland. Christmasland is a village of Manx’s imagination where each day is Christmas and being unhappy is illegal. Vic realizes that she has to ensure her sanity stays intact while attempting to rescue Manx’s victims and defeat him.

Zachary Quinto plays the role of Manx while that of Vic is essayed by Ashleigh Cummings. Other cast members include Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Jahkara J. Smith, Ebon Moss Bachrach, and Virginia Kull.

NOS4A2 Filming Locations

As one might have guessed, there is a lot of speculation in ‘NOS4A2’ when it comes to the locations that the series is set in. There are tons of fantastical, otherworldly locations in the show. Hence, it is natural for the viewers to wonder where the series is shot.

Rhode Island

‘NOS4A2’ is entirely filmed in the state of Rhode Island in the New England region. Most of the filming is carried out on a set which is specially constructed for the show. The set is located in a warehouse in North Kingstown. Here, sets for the Shorter Way Bridge, Vic’s house, and the hospital are constructed. Sources have also reported filming being conducted in Woods State Park and Quonset Business Park.

Zach is filming NOS4A2 in Rhode Island now. — manonrose (@manonrose7) November 17, 2019

On the other hand, the exterior of Vic’s house is shot at 27 Home Street in West Warwick. Woonsocket High school is used as the exterior of William White Memorial High School. Aunt Carrie’s in Narragansett is also utilized. Next, Sesmo Brown School in Province was used to shoot a few scenes in the third episode while a bus station in Providence was made use of for the fifth episode. Have a look at the following tweets which prove how filming was carried out in West Warwick:

AMC series 'NOS4A2' begins filming in West Warwick https://t.co/gowk9Oj5tq — Sandy DeLuca (@SandyDeLuca) November 23, 2018

He IS one of the Best Character actors of our Era…..I was very lucky to watch some of them as they were filming here in West Warwick,RI ,I live behind VICs house, we able to watch AMC work there Magic when they were filming …need a Ride to CHRISTMAS LAND? pic.twitter.com/8kXnXlSpGw — Frank Diaz (@FrankDi56522996) July 9, 2019

The tweet below, on the other hand, indicates that filming was carried out in McDermott Pool in Warwick:

Sounds like @NOS4A2 filming has moved to McDermott Pool in Warwick, per sources who exercise during the week — Patrick Anderson (@PatrickAnderso_) November 5, 2019

Apparently, Warren Supermarket was also used for filming purposes:

Some other West Warwick locations reported by IMDb where filming took place include 39 Musket Road, 92 New London Avenue, and 1 Webster Knight Drive. Have a look at some behind-the-scenes pictures below:

