First of all, let’s be clear that I am not going to talk about hentai. This list consists of anime that have an actual plot and also, they don’t behave coyly when it comes to nudity. Sometimes these scenes are quite instrumental in forwarding the plot while some are present to give a certain depth to the characters and others are just for fun and laughs. Let’s see which are some of the anime which feature naked scenes. Here’s the list of top nude anime ever. You can watch some of these best nude anime on Netflix, YouTube, or Crunchyroll.

25. Maji de Watashi ni Koi Shinasai! (2011)

Harem anime is filled with lots of beautiful girls who are there to perform some great fanservice. ‘Maji de Watashi ni Koi Shinasai!’ walks on the same path. There are lots of pretty female characters in the series. The show also has an underlying samurai theme. It is one of those shows which you should watch for entertainment. Also, since the show is ecchi your entertainment will be visually appealing too. One of the most popular things about Japan is the samurai. The samurai were skilled swordsmen who were active in feudal Japan. They are highly revered in Japan.

The story takes place in Kawakami city. The city is known for its love and respect for the samurai culture since most of the citizen’s family members used to be a samurai. Even students use the knowledge of the samurai to lead their daily lives. Yamato Naoe is a high school student. He has a tightly knit close group of friends. They share the same samurai ideals. One day two girls are allowed to join the group and that’s when things don’t remain the same.

Read More: Best Harem Anime

24. Kiss x Sis (2010)

If you don’t like incestuous stuff then ‘Kiss x Sis’ is not for you. It highly relies on incest. The show also falls under the harem, ecchi genre. The show is light-hearted and has some funny moments. There is also a lot of fan service and so if you wanna watch some pretty female characters then give it a try. The protagonist of the anime is Keita Suminoe. His life was normal but then his mother passed away. Things start to change as his father remarries. This marriage brings Keita two older stepsisters Ako Suminoe and Riko Suminoe. The sisters are twins. Soon after meeting their younger brother they feel something different. They start experiencing incestuous feelings for their brother. This starts a competition of sorts between the sisters who want to win their brother’s affection.

Keita is confused by this and doesn’t know what to do. He is studying hard to get into his sisters’ high school. But how long can he avoid their intimate advances? He also finds that more distractions are coming his way as his sisters aren’t the only one after him.

Read More: Cutest Anime Boys

23. Freezing (2011)

Most anime makes it seem like the future is gonna be worse than anything. Monsters or aliens are gonna run wild and destroy our existence. But then the anime tries to push in little hope in the form of certain humans training to defeat those powerful enemies. ‘Freezing’ kind of capitalizes on that principle. It is set in a distant future which might be decades ahead of our time. The Novas is a monstrous alien race. They attack us and cause death and destruction. To defend against them we try to fight back and the battles are known as Nova Clashes. The only hope of survival against them are stigmata implanted men and women. Stigmata grants them superpowers. Men with stigmata are known as Limiters and women are known as Pandoras. They are trained in military academies to improve their skills to fight against the Novas.

Kazuya Aoi is the main character of the series. On his first day in the academy, he walks into a battle royale conducted among the Pandoras. But then he sees Satellizer el Bridget and thinks that she is his deceased sister. He hugs her and this makes her lose the match. Bridget is known as the ‘Untouchable Queen’ and when Kazuya isn’t repelled by her she is surprised and asks him to become her Limiter. Thus, starts their journey to defend Earth.

Read More: Best Adult Anime of All Time

22. Amai Choubatsu: Watashi wa Kanshu Senyou Pet (2018)

Look, here’s the thing. I have said in the intro that I won’t be including hentai. The anime ‘Amai Choubatsu: Watashi wa Kanshu Senyou Pet’ is not actual hentai but its theme and visuals kind of blurs the line. Also, I am guilty of including an anime which is not depended on its plot rather it depends on its ecchi nature. If you are well versed in anime you will understand what I mean when I say that this show is just around three minutes per episode. This means that the show has a total content of around 40 minutes.

The reason why I decided to include ‘Amai Choubatsu: Watashi wa Kanshu Senyou Pet’ on this list is because I wanted to give you guys at least one anime which has been extensively made for the ecchi genre. Also, if you are offended by rape, sexual violence then steer clear of this. The setting of the anime is quite dark as it is set in a prison in the future. Aki Myoujin is the prison guard. Hina Saotome is a beautiful girl who has been imprisoned despite being innocent. Aki is quite sadistic and toys with Hina in the prison. Though Hina at first is afraid of Aki’s domination her body slowly gives in to the sweet torture. If you are into that kind of stuff then this might be entertaining.

Read More: Best Anime Sex Scenes

21. Shinmai Maou no Testament (2015)

This anime is filled with demons and heroes who clash which each other and are clans who have become sworn enemies. Basara Toujo is the protagonist of ‘Shinmai Maou no testament’. Having two hot stepsisters is kind of difficult. Also, if you never had female members living in your household you tend to create problems. Like walking into the bathroom when someone is in there. This is how Basara meets his stepsister.

Basara’s father has brought his two stepsisters Mio and Maria to the house. Basara has no choice but to accept his sisters into his family. But it turns out that the sisters are not normal. They belong to the demon clan. Mio is the daughter of a demon lord and Maria is her servant. To make matters worse, Basara reveals that he belongs to the hero clan. But he can’t harm his sisters. So he decides to protect them from harm. But having two hot girls in your house can warm the ground for lots of ecchi stuff.

Read More: Best Romance Anime

20. Hyakka Ryouran: Samurai Girls (2010)

This anime also depends on ecchi stuff but still, it was kind of fun to watch. I liked the premise of the anime and the plot was nice too. The show has lots of beautiful female characters. The plot of ‘Hyakka Ryouran: Samurai Girls’ is set in an alternate world. If you are acquainted with the history of Japanese samurai then the names Matabei Goto, Sen Tokugawa, Yukimura Sanada, Hanzo Hattori, Kanetsugu Naoe, and Jubei Yagyu might sound familiar to you. They are all famous samurais who were quite popular and were known for their valor.

But in this alternate world, they are sexy minimally clothed females. This world is still under the rule of the Tokugawa Shogunate and these girls are sent to an academy to hone their skills. The girls need to train hard to become master samurais who can then challenge the oppressive regime of the school students council.

Read More: Best Action Anime

19. To LOVE Ru (2008)

‘To Love Ru’ is a really funny and sexy anime. The storyline leaves a lot of room for the harem and ecchi comedy. Rito Yuuki is 16 years old. He is head over heels in love with his classmate Haruna Sairenji. He has had a crush on her since junior high. But he still can’t confess to her and it is only going to get harder as the series progresses. One day Rito is taking a bath when a beautiful naked girl lands on top of him. Turns out that the girl is Lala Satalin Deviluke, an alien princess. She has escaped her planet to avoid a political marriage. She is so desperate to avoid it that she is even willing to marry Rito.

This starts complicating things for Rito who now finds it harder to confess to Haruna. Slowly, more beautiful ladies arrive and fall for him. Will Rito ever be able to confess to his love?

Read More: Best Studio Ghilibi Movies

18. Strike the Blood (2013)

If you want to watch a vampire anime which has some ecchi stuff and mild nudity then ‘Strike the Blood’ might be a good choice. Koujo Akatsuki used to be a normal boy. But one day he gets involved in an incident which changes him. He is now a vampire and a very powerful one. Soon everyone in town starts hearing of Koujo’s vampire abilities. Turns out that Koujo has the abilities of primogenitor, a vampire with powerful abilities and considered to be a legend.

Koujo is the fourth primogenitor. His powers are seen as a threat and the Lion organization thinks that if he goes wild then they need to have a fail-safe plan. They send Yukina Himeragi, an apprentice sword-shaman, to monitor the activities of Koujo and should he show the signs of being a threat he is to be killed. Thus, the duo starts their adventures trying to protect their land from external threats.

Read More: Best Anime of 2017

17. Highschool of The Dead (2010)

A zombie apocalypse is a lot more entertaining to watch when there are lots of sexy and busty beauties running around and being badasses. This is the reason why ‘Highschool of The Dead’ is an entertaining anime. Japan suddenly finds itself engulfed in a zombie apocalypse. As society starts to collapse on itself the survivors try hard to remain alive.

Takashi Kimuro learns the hard way what it means to survive as he has to kill his friend who was bitten by a zombie. Takashi promises to himself that he will protect Rei Miyamoto who was the girlfriend of Takashi’s now dead friend. Soon, the duo is joined by other school students who group to find a way to survive the apocalypse. Among this group are some beautiful and sexy ladies.

Read More: Best Ecchi Anime

16. High School DxD (2012)

‘High School DxD’ is one of the most popular ecchi and harem genre anime. Issei Hyoudou is the protagonist of the anime. He is a big pervert. One day a girl asks him out on a date and Issei agrees. They have a fun time together but things take a bad turn when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. She murders Issei. Rias Gremory is a top devil and a senior in Issei’s high school. She brings Issei back to life. Issei is reincarnated as a demon and his master is now Rias. The show is about Issei trying to get used to his new life and lots of beautiful demon girls.

Best More: Hottest Anime Ever

15. Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san (2018)

Fuyuzora Kogarashi is a high school student. he just wants to have a normal high school life. But he has a unique ability to see ghosts. He has been possessed by evil spirits since he was a child but as he grew old he was able to fight back. Fuyuzora is trying to find cheap accommodation. He comes across Yuragi Manor which is quite cheap because it is haunted. Having dealt with ghosts pretty much all his life Fuyuzora takes the deal. The other tenants of the house are beautiful women and when Fuyuzora decides to help the ghost of the girl haunting the manor to fulfil her unfinished business the other tenants start revealing their supernatural secrets. It is going to be a fun stay for Fuyuzora in Yuragi Manor.

Read More: Best Lesbian Anime

14. Devilman: Crybaby (2018)

‘Devilman: Crybaby’ is one of the most popular anime that was released this year. The anime aired on Netflix. So, if you are a Netflix subscriber then be sure to check it out. Devils can only take form if they can find a human host. But if the human is strong-willed then they can use the powers of the devil for their gain becoming a devilman.

Akira Fudou is a kind-hearted guy who is always willing to help anyone. So, when his friend Ryou asks his help to uncover some devils at a party he agrees. But the party turns out to be dangerous as devils start possessing humans and things get violent. Akira cannot let Ryou die so he merges with the devil Amon and gains enough power to defeat the other devils and save his friend. Now, Akira is a devilman and he uses his power to neutralize devils who pose a threat to humans.

Read More: Best Gay Anime

13. Shokugeki no Soma (2015)

Ever had intense orgasmic feelings while eating delicious food? No? Then be ready to experience that in ‘Shokugeki no Soma’ where the food is so delicious that people get close to orgasm. Most of the nude and ecchi scenes happen during the food tasting time. The anime is really funny and has a great storyline filled with interesting characters. Yukihira Soma is the protagonist of the series. His father is a great chef and owns a diner. He cooks alongside his father working as a sous-chef. He dreams of becoming the head chef of the diner but his father suddenly decides to close the diner and go around the world to test his skills. Soma is to enrol in Totsuki Academy which is a super-elite culinary school. The school has a really low graduation rate. can soma rely on his cooking skills to make it through the academy?

Read More: Disturbing Anime Scenes

12. Ninja Scroll (1993)

The next entry on this list is a classic anime movie, ‘Ninja Scroll’. This is an awesome movie which follows the life of Jibei who is a wandering swordsman. He has no interest in politics and such stuff. But one day after saving a female ninja named Kagero he gets all tangled up into the things he would never have given a single thought about. This movie has some great action scenes and the visuals are stunning too. This movie also doesn’t have a problem with nudity as it boldly displays topless characters.

Read More: Anime Like No Game No Life

11. Afro Samurai (2007)

‘Afro Samurai’ is the traditional vengeance-themed anime but with a black character as the protagonist. The protagonist of the anime, Afro, watches his father get defeated and killed by Justice who claims the number one headband to gain its powers. Now, to challenge Justice for a showdown Afro must begin from the very bottom. After several years, having managed to secure the number two headband, he is ready for his revenge. But wait! Though number one headband can be challenged only by the number two, number two can be challenged by any person. Afro must win against all these obstacles to keep his headband to challenge Justice. There are a few nude scenes in this anime too especially during a steamy sex scene.

Read More: Anime Like Toradora

10. Vampire Hunter D (1985)

The story is set in a time of high tech weaponry and cyber-kinetic horses. But as for the people, they continue to live in a way that was more appropriate in the past. D is the best vampire hunter in the world. He gets involved in the matters concerning a small hamlet plagued by monsters under the rule of the vampire Count Magnus Lee. Being the best at what he is, D starts cutting down the soldiers under the vampire to end his violent rule. The anime also portrays high violence and gore along with nudity.

Read More: Best Harem Anime

9. Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom (2009)

Phantom is a human weapon used by an organization named inferno to conduct assassinations in a world where the mafia has run wild. On one unfortunate day, a Japanese tourist becomes witness to a murder by a woman Phantom. After an unsuccessful escape attempt, he is captured and brainwashed to do the bidding of the company. Now, with no memory of his past, his life is always on the edge. Will he ever be able to recover his memory and escape this tyranny? The anime contains few nude scenes along the way.

Read More: Sexiest Anime Girls

8. Hagure Yuusha no Aesthetica (2012)

The premise of this anime is set on something that happened over three decades ago when many people were sent to Alayzard for carrying out certain missions which, if they were successful at, would grant them unique abilities. Akatsuki Ousawa is one of the fateful ones to be able to return. But he has brought back Miu, the daughter to the Dark Lord whom he defeated. Now, they need to keep her identity secret to live peacefully. But there are quite a lot of challenges ahead as they were sent to BABEL to learn to use their powers. There are some nice nude scenes in this anime.

Read More: Cutest Anime Boys

7. Senran Kagura: Ninja Flash! (2013)

This story revolves around a group of five young girls who are training in the secret ninja academy, The Hanzo Academy, masking itself as just a prep school. But soon they realize everything is not going to be as smooth as they thought since there is a different darker group of shinobi who are adept at being a ninja. The girls must train hard and obtain the power of their ninja scrolls to become better. Being a fanservice anime there are some sexy nude scenes and lots of ecchi scenes.

Read More: Best Romance Anime

6. Black Lagoon (2006)

‘Black Lagoon’ is one of those anime thrillers that keeps you glued till the very end. The series is set in a place in Thailand called Roanapur which is dubbed as a crime haven. Rokurou Okajima used to be an ordinary businessman from Japan but is abducted and held for ransom by a mercenary group named Black Lagoon. Having abandoned by his boss he now needs to become a mercenary himself to survive on the dangerous island. Though there aren’t many nude scenes in the series, a few semi-nude scenes can be seen here and there.

Read More: Best Action Anime

5. Dragon Ball (1986)

This is one of the longest-running action anime. It started over some four decades ago when Goku was just a kid though a very powerful one. During this time he met Bulma who became his first friend. It may come as surprise to many who have started watching the franchise from ‘Dragon Ball Z’ that there was some nudity included in the first instalment. There were some instances of Bulma showing her bare body, though these scenes had a more comic purpose than actual forwarding of the plot.

Read More: Best Studio Ghilibi Movies

4. Samurai Champloo (2004)

This anime is one of those kinds where an odd bunch of people has to be together despite their differences to serve a purpose. Fuu is a waitress who accidentally spills a drink over one of her customers and is now being constantly harassed by some samurai. She asks another customer Mugen for help who quickly defeats all of them. But he then makes the mistake of attacking Jin, a ronin who is much more skilled than he is. They end up destroying the shop and killing a magistrate’s son which puts them on death row. Fuu saves them by hiring them as bodyguards to go on an adventure to find a legendary samurai. There are a few ecchi nude scenes in this anime.

Read More: Best Anime of 2017

3. Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch (2007)

I loved ‘Code Geass’. It is one of the best action, sci-fi genre anime. The plot is set in 2010 when the Holy Empire of Britannia has dominated other nations becoming a strong military nation. Though defeated and renamed to Area 11, Japan still has some resistance left in her. Lelouch Lamperouge is a prince of the Britannia Empire and has been exiled. He is saved by a girl named C.C after being caught in the crossfire between the two opposing forces. The girl also bestows him a great power known as Geass. Will he be able to defeat Britannia once and for all with this newfound power?

Read More: Best Ecchi Anime

2. Mirai Nikki (2011)

Yukiteru Amano is a lonely teenager who spends his time writing whatever he observes in a diary on his phone. To pass his time he has an imaginary friend Deus Ex Machina who is the god of space and time. Later on, Yukiteru finds out that Deus is very real and she grants Yukireu’s mobile the power to record 90-day future. He is then asked to compete in a tournament with similar participants with the reward being, becoming the next Deus. There are a few nude scenes in this anime.

Read More: Anime Like Noragami

1. Gantz (2004)

A unique anime, Gantz is set in a world where dead individuals are recruited to work for a giant spere. Kei Kurono and Masaru Kato are two such individuals who die in a train accident and are forced into this world. There is a black sphere which provides the participants with missions which they need to complete to garner points which will provide them with opportunities to gain some reward which includes going back to their normal life. There are certain nude scenes including sex in this anime.

Read More: Best Adult Anime of All Time