If you are someone who is fascinated by the world of transformative medical procedures or even wondered about what it would be like to know about the different types and then getting something done, then Netflix’s ‘Skin Decision: Before and After’ is the show for you. It educates, it informs, and it lets you know about the risks involved. The two main women of this series, the ones responsible to help out the patients are Dr. Sheila Nazarian and Nurse Jamie. And, if you’re here because you’re curious about the latter, then you’ve come to the right place. Let’s find out more about her, shall we?
Who Is Nurse Jamie?
As a beauty and skincare expert in Hollywood, along with being a registered nurse, Jamie Sue Sherrill aka Nurse Jamie is recognized as one of the top beauty professionals all over the world. By focusing on a person’s aesthetic and improving them without ever making them go under the knife, Nurse Jamie has been able to gain and maintain a long list of clientele, which includes a lot of celebrities. More than that, though, her success is mostly because she does her job of cosmetic enhancement all the while making sure that it looks and remains perfectly natural.
Nurse Jamie’s Profession
Jamie’s love of beauty began as a teenager, thus allowing her the opportunity to view the multi-billion dollar industry grow from the ground up firsthand. She has been trained by experience and has worked for years as a consultant to some of the top spas around the world. With her 20+ years of practice, her expertise has enabled her to master the “injectible face-lift” and be at the forefront of all medical aesthetic improvements in the industry. Along with this, she is an instructor with CME Scholar/Allergan, where she educates others on the latest innovations and the proper techniques for administering Botox and Juvederm.
More importantly, Nurse Jamie is a successful entrepreneur. She has been the owner of Beauty Park Medical Spa in Santa Monica since 2009 and in 2010, she started Nurse Jamie Inc., a global skincare brand that helps individuals focus on their well-being and appearances by giving them better/luxurious products and enabling them to follow a routine. Her company Healthy Skin Solutions follows the same pattern and her “medispa” has gone international as well, having a branch in Abu Dhabi. Her approach and work ethic shows that she genuinely cares about her patients and her career as a whole.
Nurse Jamie’s Family
The only family that Nurse Jamie ever lets herself talk about are her three kids, but even then, she tries not to mention their names so as to keep them away from the public eye. Her website did, at one point, have a paragraph that stated that whenever she was not taking care of her patients, she used to spend time at her Pacific Palisades residence with her husband, their triplets, and their two dogs. Little is known about her (ex?) husband, but ever since her separation from him, that has removed that from her bio.
Rumors are that Jamie is currently involved with none other than John Mellencamp, The Rock’n’Roll Hall of Famer and rock star who helped in shaping that music industry into what it is today. However, unsurprisingly, neither of them have publicly commented on these speculations, either to deny them or to completely accept them. We’ll just have to wait and find out whether or not they are, in fact, together of if this is just another baseless rumor that spread like wildfire.
