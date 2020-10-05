Investigation Discovery revisits the 1994 double homicide of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman in their production ‘OJ and Nicole: An American Tragedy.’ O.J. Simpson, the man who was initially seen as the grieving ex-husband and father, soon became the prime suspect. In fact, both the trial and the subsequent verdict garnered huge opinions globally. Let’s take a look at the former football running back, who is now a convicted felon!

Who is O.J. Simpson?

Orenthal James Simpson was born on July 9, 1947, to Eunice and Jimmy Lee Simpson in San Francisco. He first entered the public spotlight as an athlete. After joining the University of Southern California, he made strides in football as a member of the collegiate team, The Trojans. He even won the Heisman Trophy in 1968. He was drafted into the NFL in 1969, where he played as a running back.

He was usually associated with the Buffalo Bulls, although later on in his career, he signed with the San Francisco 49ers. In 1973, he even became the first NFL player to rush more than 2000 yards in a single season. O.J. has many accolades to his name and was entered into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

After such a lucrative career in the NFL, O.J. “Juice” Simpson retired in 1979 and pursued a career in football broadcasting and acting. Some of the productions he features in ‘The Klansman,’ ‘The Towering Inferno,’ ‘Roots,’ ‘The Naked Gun’ franchise, and ‘Who Is America?’ He was a man loved by all, and he found success professionally, whether he was on the field or not.

Juice got divorced from his first wife, Marguerite L. Whitley, in 1979, after 12 years of marriage. He met Nicole Brown in 1977, and the two started dating before his divorce. In 1985, they tied the knot, and the couple even welcomed two children – Sydney and Justin. It is noteworthy that the former athlete also has three children from his previous marriage – Arnelle, Jason, and Aaren. Unfortunately, Aaren drowned when she was only two years old).

O.J. Simpson pleaded no contest to spousal abuse, and it was evident that their marriage was on the rocks. In 1992, Nicole Brown Simpson filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. But then, on June 12, 1994, she was attacked and brutally stabbed, along with her friend, Ronald Goldman, outside her condo in Brentwood.

Although the ex-husband was a prime suspect, he did not turn himself in to the police. Such was the impact of the case that to date, people can recall what activity they were doing when they heard about the infamous car chase that involved O.J. and his friend, Al Cowlings. The former athlete was subsequently arrested and was put on trial for the double homicide, which was referred to as the “Trial of the Century.” The verdict was just as sensational as the case itself: Juice was acquitted. However, he was found liable in a civil suit in 1997.

Is O.J. Simpson in Jail?

Simpson is not in jail presently, but that is because he was granted parole on October 1, 2017. You see, there was a separate incident in Las Vegas on September 13, 2007, due to which he was imprisoned. A robbery at gunpoint had occurred at the Palace Station hotel and casino, and sports memorabilia had been stolen. Although Simpson accepted that he had taken the items (which he claimed belonged to him in the very first place), he did say that he did not break into the room. Furthermore, he also denied carrying a gun.

Simpson was then arrested on felony charges such as including criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, assault, robbery, and using a deadly weapon. Although he pleaded not guilty, he was eventually convicted and sentenced to 33 years behind bars, with the possibility of parole in 9 years. He was prisoner number 1027820 at the Lovelock Correctional Center. Although he sought a new trial, the judge denied the request. The Nevada Parole Board reviewed his previous records and his good behavior in jail before deciding to grant him parole. He is very proud of the respectful way in which he had done time.

Where is O.J. Simpson Now?

O.J. Simpson now resides in Las Vegas in a golf community called Summerlin. Although he had wanted to move to Florida because his family lives there, the Florida State Attorney General had told the parole board that this decision would not be welcome. However, he did visit his children after seeking permission from his parole officer. Furthermore, his firstborn, Arnelle, also lives with him when she is not commuting to Los Angeles. His friend, Tom Scotto, said, “All he wants to do is spend time with his family and friends and his kids. And play a little golf.” The former NFL player also has a whopping 920k+ followers on his Twitter account.

Simpson still owes much of the $70 million that he had to pay the Brown and Goldman families after losing a wrongful death suit. (If reports are to be believed, then the figure is as high as $40 million). In an interview, he said this about the case— “We don’t need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives. The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again. My family and I have moved on to what we call the ‘no negative zone.’ We focus on the positives.” He has always maintained his innocence when it comes to the double homicide. (Feature Image Credit: O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32)/Twitter)

Read More: Where Are O.J. and Nicole Simpson’s Children Now?