‘Obsessed’ is a thriller drama by Lifetime that follows the disturbing story of two people: Ellena Roberts and David Stillman. Ellena is arrested on charges of harassment, but she claims that she is wronged in love since Dr. Stillman denies their relationship. As Ellena’s lawyer prepares to defend her case in court, hidden facts come to light. The film paints a suspenseful and dramatic picture with its performances and visuals. If you are on the lookout for more information about the filming locations and the actors, we’ve got you covered!

Obsessed Filming Locations

Several movies by Lifetime are filmed in Los Angeles, and it seems as though the situation was no different with ‘Obsessed.’ After all, the channel is known for using the City of Angels for many of their movies. Let us take a look at where this flick was shot!

Los Angeles, California

‘Obsessed’ is produced by Muse Entertainment Enterprises and Barbara Lieberman Productions, both of which have offices in Los Angeles. Muse Entertainment is basically a Canadian production company with its headquarters in Montreal but it has branches in L.A., Toronto, and Vancouver. Not much information is available on the film but considering the above-mentioned factors, we believe that this film was shot at a production facility in the city.

It is also possible that a few sequences were filmed in and around Los Angeles, which offers stunning and convenient locations for filming. If one is shooting in Los Angeles, there is hardly a need to shoot in any other city, given that the well-equipped studios and highly skilled production crews can bring any city in the world to L.A. The five biggest studios in the world are based here and a large number of people from the filming industry call L.A. their home.

The city offers interesting views of the bustling downtown, the ocean, and the hills. Within a thirty mile radius, one also gets access to ranch studios and farmhouses for filming. Some of the recognizable filming locations in L.A. include the Smoke House Restaurant, Vista Theater, Los Angeles Metro Station, Lovell House, and Herald Examiner Building, among many others. A few of the iconic productions that have been filmed in L.A. are ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Friends,’ ‘Mank,’ ‘Shameless,’ ‘Lucifer,’ and ‘The Godfather.’

Obsessed Cast

Jenna Elfman essays the role of Ellena Roberts. Her notable works include ‘Dharma & Greg,’ ‘Friends with Benefits,’ ‘Love Hurts,’ ‘Accidentally on Purpose,’ ‘Growing Up Fisher,’ and ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’ Sam Robards plays David Stillman in the film. He is known for his work in ‘A.I. Artificial Intelligence,’ ‘The Art of Getting By,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Spin City,’ ‘Law & Order,’ and the series ‘Sex and the City.’ Other cast members in the film are Kate Burton (Sara Miller), Lisa Edelstein (Charlotte), Jane Wheeler (Claire Stillman), and Mark Camacho (Sam Cavallo).

