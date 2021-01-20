‘On My Block’ is a coming-of-age comedy-drama series that portrays circumstances that transpire in a Hispanic and black neighborhood in South Central Los Angeles. The story primarily revolves around four friends – Monsé, Ruby, Jamal, and Cesar as they navigate through high school. The kids are street smart and quick-witted as they’re regularly tested by time and patience.

It has garnered critical acclaim because of its inclusive cast, captivating storylines, and compelling performances. Since its inception in 2018, the show has spanned three successful seasons, and naturally, the audiences are craving for more. If you’re a fan who’s wondering about ‘On My Block’ season 4 and its possible release, we are here to help!

On My Block Season 4 Release Date

‘On My Block’ season 3 released on March 11, 2020, on Netflix. It consists of eight episodes with a runtime of 23-36 minutes each. The season was lauded by critics and audiences alike because of its empowering portrayal of marginalized communities and realistic undertones. As it mostly bagged positive feedback, fans have been looking forward to another season.

Although there have been reports that the show has been recommissioned for a fourth season, the makers or the network are yet to confirm the news. It is still likely to return since the previous season does not end on a conclusive note and has a lot of ground left to explore. The show’s steady viewership also provides reason to hope for more. If Netflix does place an order for another season, it will still take some time to materialize. If and when that happens, we expect ‘On My Block’ season 4 to release sometime in early 2022.

On My Block Cast: Who can be in it?

Sierra Capri stars as Monsé Finnie, a strong-willed Afro-Latina tomboy, and her group leader. Jason Genao portrays Ruben “Ruby” Martinez Jr., a Mexican boy who excels in Math and is the most sensible member of the group. Brett Gray essays Jamal Turner, an African-American nerd. Diego Tinoco plays Cesar Diaz, a bright kid coaxed into a dangerous gang because of his brother. He has an amorous dynamic with Monse, and the two are in love.

The four actors comprising the group will most certainly reprise their roles in the upcoming season. Other cast members who are expected to show up include Julio Macias (Oscar “Spooky” Diaz), Jessica Marie Garcia (Jasmine Flores), Peggy Blow (Marisol Martinez), Gilberto Ortiz (Cuete), and Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson (Kendra) including a few more actors.

On My Block Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

In the last episode of season three, Oscar declares peace with Cuete, but Cesar warns him that he is getting played. There is bound to be a violent uproar sooner or later. Ruby confesses his feelings for Jasmine, and they share a kiss. Jamal, on the other hand, asks Kendra out. Monse transfers to a private school called Mayfield Girls Academy. A heartbroken Cesar then joins the gang and gradually plummets into violence and destruction.

The fourth season is set two years later, where everybody has seemingly taken different paths. There might occur a damaging rift between Monse and Cesar because of his decision to join the gang. Cesar will most likely replace Oscar as the leader of the gang since the latter has resorted to peace. Ruby and Jasmine’s relationship will hopefully blossom into something solid, which is expected to gain some focus in the new season. Monse might finally return to the block as the group needs its leader for the story to progress.

