‘On the 12th Date of Christmas’ is a Hallmark film that follows Jennifer (Mallory Jansen) and Aidan (Tyler Hynes). They are both game designers who get paired up while working for an event being organized by a hotel chain. They come up with the idea to create a romantic scavenger hunt laid across the city of Chicago, called “12 Days of Christmas.” Initially, they are not able to work in synergy since they are not used to each other’s style of working but eventually strike a connection stronger than a professional one. The film is directed by Gary Yates and is set against an urban backdrop with the traditions of Christmas. This film caught our interest for precisely this reason, and we wanted to know more about the location as well as the actors. Here is what we know!

On the 12th Date of Christmas Filming Location

A Christmas-themed scavenger hunt across Chicago sounds like a challenge for Aidan and Jennifer, who have not yet figured out a way to work compatibly. We wanted to know if this film was indeed shot in Chicago, and we were surprised by what we learnt. Here is what we found.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

‘On the 12th Date of Christmas’ has been shot in Winnipeg, which seems to be a popular choice for many Hallmark and Lifetime films. Unlike many Hallmark films, the stories for which are usually set in small towns, this was a surprising exception. Although a Christmas film, this was shot in July and August, when it was still warm.

The production houses in Winnipeg have had to make a few changes ever since the Covid situation arose. These include the use of health monitors, limited access to the sets, strict protocols regarding the use of filming equipment, and distribution of meals on set. All these were kept in mind during the filming of this movie. The production team ensured that the crew felt safe and were taken care of. The film also involved a lot of retakes for which immense patience was required on behalf of everyone involved.

Interestingly, Winnipeg is also known for its multi-cultural identity as a city, which gives the option for filming in an urban landscape as well as small towns. In this film, both of these settings were used since there were scenes in the city and also on Christmas farms. Tourists enjoy visiting Winnipeg as it hosts a range of annual festivals such as the Winnipeg Folk Festival, Jazz Winnipeg Festival, and the winter festival- Festival Du Voyageur.

On the 12th Date of Christmas Cast

Mallory Jansen is an Australian actress who plays Jennifer in this film, marking this as her first Hallmark film. She is known for her roles in ‘Galavant’ as Madalena, ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ as AIDA/Madame Hydra, ‘INXS: Never Tear Us Apart’ as Helena Christensen, and in ‘Baby Daddy’ as Georgie Farlow.

Tyler Hynes is a Canadian actor and filmmaker who plays Aidan. His notable works include ‘Saving Hope,’ where he plays Luke Reid, ‘The Firm’ where he plays Patrick Walker, and he also plays Jake Henderson in ‘The Mechanics of Love.’ The cast of this film also includes Zoe Fish as Emma, Clare Filipow as Shannon, and Cherissa Richards as Wanda.

