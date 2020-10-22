Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, ‘On the Rocks’ tells the story of Laura (Rashida Jones), a 30-something author who lives in the affluent Soho neighborhood of New York with her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) and their two daughters. For any outside observer, her life may seem perfect, but she is struggling with issues ranging from writer’s block to dealing with parenthood on her own as Dean is preoccupied with his work.

Dean’s closeness with one of his employees, the beautiful and young Fiona (Jessica Henwick), makes Laura wonder if he is cheating on her. She reaches out to her father, the roguishly charming former art dealer Felix (Bill Murray), for advice. Felix, who is facing his sense of mortality, eagerly accepts the opportunity to spend some time together with his daughter.

On Felix’s suggestion, Laura checks the messages on her husband’s phone while he hires a private investigator to find more information about Dean. Neither attempt unearths any salacious secret. Later, they even follow him to Mexico, where Dean is supposed to be vacationing with his mistress. The comedy-drama film is predominantly set in New York. In this article, we find out if ‘On the Rocks’ was filmed on location or elsewhere.

On the Rocks Filming locations

In ‘On the Rocks,’ Coppola places her two main characters in a bittersweet nostalgic setting. Felix, especially, feels like a man out of time, implied by his mannerisms, personal philosophies, the bright red Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider that he drives, and the vintage watch he gives his daughter. ‘On the Rocks’ was filmed on location in New York City, New York. Here are the specific filming details!

New York City, New York

Coppola and Director of Photography Philippe Le Sourd mostly shot the film in New York City. Some scenes were filmed at the Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel, 35 East 76th St. With its ever-changing natural beauty, the city has always been a popular filming location. New York is filled with iconic architecture and has an infrastructure that supports the entertainment business.

Furthermore, the city has a well-trained, entertainment-focused workforce that can be quickly employed as extras and crew hands. Interestingly, New York is Coppola’s home town. Since she came back to the U.S. in 2010, she has been living there with her family. Understandably, it was easier for her to film in a city that she knows well. In the past, Coppola’s 2015 Netflix special ‘A Very Murray Christmas’ was filmed at the Bemelmans Bar. Some of the other projects that have been shot there are ‘Always at The Carlyle’ and ‘The Layover.’

Read More: Is On the Rocks a True Story?