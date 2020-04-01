As ‘One Day at a Time’ debuted its fourth season on a new platform, Pop TV, it took an obvious dig at its previous home, when Alex says “there’s nothing good on Netflix anymore.” Ouch! In season 4, we have seen Penelope realizing that she still feels for Max. She goes to the hospital to meet him, only to get heartbroken on discovering that he has taken up a job overseas. Also, Schneider and Avery decide to move in together. Elena and Syd are worried about the future of their relationship.

In the latest episode, Penelope puts on a brave face and goes couch-shopping, while Alex introduces his girlfriend to the Alvarez family. Also, do you know that professional e-sports is actually a thing? Check out the recap to know more. In case you would like to know the details of ‘One Day at a Time’ season 4 episode 3, keep reading.

One Day at a Time Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date

‘One Day at a Time’ season 4 episode 3 will release on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 9:30 pm ET, on Pop TV.

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Boundaries.’

Where to Watch One Day at a Time Season 4 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch the ‘One Day at a Time’ season 4 episode 3 by tuning to Pop TV at the above-mentioned time. It will also simulcast on TV Land. You can also catch the show on Pop TV’s official website and on the Pop TV app.

Some of the other ways to live-stream the season is by subscribing to cable-free platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and Directv. You can additionally stream the first three seasons of ‘One Day at a Time’ on Netflix. Finally, its first season is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

One Day at a Time Season 4 Episode 2 Recap:

‘One Day at a Time’ Season 4 Episode 2 is titled ‘Penny Pinching.’

The show never fails when it comes to carefully plugging social messages in some of its episodes. Well, in episode 2, Penny’s fear about losing all the money and going back to square one resurfaces, when her couch breaks in half, and she reluctantly gets a new one, after being dragged by Schneider to the store. Elena, Lydia and Alex come home, along with Leslie who tags along to join Elena for an e-sports match, which is nothing but a gaming match, people.

Anyway, all hell breaks loose when they tell Penelope that the car is damaged and needs repairing. Not just that, Elena reveals that her laptop is stolen. Penelope loses it and blames herself for spending on a stupid couch, while the money has to be spent on real issues like the one in front of her. Elena contributes some cash, which she has earned by working for Schneider. Penelope is happy to see Elena saving up. Elsewhere, during an introduction dinner with Alex’s girlfriend Nora, Penelope argues with a waiter for not granting her a discount. Alex expresses his disappointment towards his mother’s penny-pinching attitude.

But in the end, the family sits together and addresses Penelope’s money-related concerns. They assure her that whatever happens, she has them.

