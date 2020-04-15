‘One Day at a Time’ Season 4 continues to entertain the audience by showcasing the drama in the daily lives of Penelope Alvarez and her eccentric Cuban-American family. So far in the season, Penelope realizes that she needs to forego her penny-pinching attitude. Alex reveals he has a girlfriend, while Elena shows her responsible side by saving money. Also, Max returns from Indonesia and reunites with Penelope, all thanks to Lydia.

In the latest episode, Lydia makes a startling discovery from an object she finds in the trash. Alex shocks everyone with an edgy hair makeover and we get to witness some amazing Halloween costumes. More on that in the recap. In case you would like to know the details of ‘One Day at a Time’ season 4 episode 5, read on.

One Day at a Time Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date

‘One Day at a Time’ season 4 episode 5 will release on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 9:30 pm ET, on Pop TV.

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Diamonds.’

Where to Watch One Day at a Time Season 4 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch the ‘One Day at a Time’ season 4 episode 5 by tuning to Pop TV at the above-mentioned time. It will also simulcast on TV Land. You can also catch the show on Pop TV’s official website and on the Pop TV app.

Some of the other ways to live-stream the season is by subscribing to cable-free platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and Directv. You can additionally stream the first three seasons of ‘One Day at a Time’ on Netflix. Finally, its first season is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

One Day at a Time Season 4 Episode 4 Recap:

‘One Day at a Time’ Season 4 Episode 4 is titled ‘One Halloween at a Time.’

In the Halloween-themed episode, everyone is busy gearing up for an Halloween. Elena and her girlfriend Syd decide to cosplay as Greta Thunberg and a melting iceberg, respectively, to raise awareness about climate change among the people. Schneider is very excited and wants to win the contest at all costs.

He and Avery enter the Alvarez house dressed as a Goat and Yoga. Disappointed by their friends’ reactions, Schneider and Avery come back in a drag costume. Still not happy with the response, they decide to cosplay as Khaleesi and Drogon from ‘Game of Thrones.’ Penelope and Max dress up as Danny and Sandy from ‘Grease,’ while Lydia and Leslie choose Belle and the Beast. Meanwhile, Alex shocks everyone with his freshly-dyed silver hair.

While taking out the trash, Lydia finds a home pregnancy test instrument, with a positive marker. She thinks Penelope is pregnant after her recent rendezvous with Max. She confronts Penelope, who panics thinking Nora is pregnant and crashes Nora’s party, only to discover that the two teens have never had sex. Later, it’s revealed that Avery is expecting. Although he doesn’t win the contest, Schneider is elated to find out he is going to be a father soon and everyone celebrates the good news.

