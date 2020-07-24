‘One Direction: This Is Us’ is a 3-D documentary concert movie. It features clips and music of the popular band, One Direction. The documentary provides a close look at the path to becoming a music phenomenon. It follows the lives of the five members of the band, who started off from the ‘X Factor.’ With footage from the O2 Arena Concert, we learn how the band prepares before big appearances, and what it means to be them. However, you might be wondering where to stream ‘One Direction: This Is Us.’ We’ll walk you through that right after we briefly tell you what it is about.

What is One Direction: This Is Us About?

Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne make up One Direction. The band has everybody going wild. However, we see them in their early days, how they were groomed for ‘X Factor.’ Once they burst on to the scene, we track their superstardom through concert footage and behind the scenes interviews and antics. Over time, we also see other famous personalities interacting with the band members. Among them are Martin Scorsese, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Chris Rock. The documentary is an incredibly intimate look at the boy band that took the world by storm.

Is One Direction: This Is Us on Netflix?

Netflix has a stellar collection of films and shows, which makes it a premier streaming platform. While 'One Direction: This Is Us,' cannot be streamed by subscribers

Is One Direction: This Is Us on Hulu?

Hulu has a beautiful collection of films and shows, which ensures the platform stays ahead of competitors. Constant and smart additions mean there is something for everyone. 'One Direction: This Is Us' might not be on the platform.

Is One Direction: This Is Us on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime has globally sourced content, which gives it an excellent collection of films and shows. ‘One Direction: This Is Us’ is not available for Prime subscribers as is, but you can always acquire and watch the movie. It comes in both SD and HD versions. Check it out here.

Where Can I Stream One Direction: This Is Us Online?

If you don’t have subscriptions to major streaming platforms, don’t worry. ‘One Direction: This Is Us’ is available on multiple VOD services. Head to Vudu, DirecTV, FandangoNow, or YouTubeTV to acquire and stream the movie.

Can I Stream One Direction: This Is Us Online For Free?

Unfortunately, ‘One Direction: This Is Us’ is currently available on VOD services only, meaning you cannot stream it without paying. Moreover, we urge readers to pay for all the art you consume.

