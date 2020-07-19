‘One Piece’ is a very well-rounded anime. Throughout its hefty runtime of over 900 episodes, it makes you go through a gamut of emotions where its childish-comedy makes you roar with laughter, but its serious moments make you bawl your eyes out. With that said, if you’re one of the many people who have been following it all this while, read on further to know everything about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

When is One Piece Episode 934 Release Date?

Animated by Toei Animation Studio, which is also known for its work in ‘Dragon Ball Z‘ and ‘Digimon‘, ‘One Piece’ first premiered on Oct 20, 1999, and is now known to be one of the biggest anime franchises of all time. ‘One Piece’ episode 934, titled “A Big Turnover! The Three-Sword Style Overcomes Danger!”, is slated to release on July 26, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 934 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

Gol D Rogers, a legendary pirate, is at the center of ‘One Piece.’ There was once a time when he was known for his incredible feats of strength and trickery. He was one of the few pirates who dared to brace the rough tides of the Grand Line. But with every act of lawlessness, Gol D Rogers gained more attention from government authority. Eventually, the government did catch up with him, and to punish for all of his criminal acts, they even punished him. Although Rogers couldn’t escape his fate, he did leave his mark on the world. Just before dying, he announced that a treasure, known as the One Piece, is now buried somewhere in the Grand Line. Promising endless fame and wealth, the treasure grabbed the attention of pirates from many different parts of the world. As a result, Rogers’ last words marked the inception of a whole new era where several pirates set sail on the Grand Line only to get their hands on the coveted treasure.

Among these pirates, Luffy happens to be a young captain of the ship. Like every other pirate out there, he, too, dreams of getting his hands on the treasure left behind by Rogers. Moreover, Rogers is also Luffy’s role model and thus, the legendary pirate further inspires him to seek his treasure. Unlike most other brash pirates, Luffy is not solely driven by his desire to find the treasure. Instead, he is more driven by his fascination with adventures. With his Straw Hats Crew, Luffy delves deep into the waters of the Grand Line only to realize that he’s somehow always one step too far from what he seeks.

