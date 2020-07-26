While some call it the greatest anime ever made, others relentlessly compare it with the ‘Bleach’ and ‘Naruto.’ Well, whatever one’s opinion may be, it cannot be denied that ‘One Piece’ is among the best anime ever made. Even after exceeding a runtime of 900 episodes, the anime still carries its legacy on its shoulders and continues to impress its fans. With that said, if you have been watching it all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

When is One Piece Episode 935 Release Date?

Animated by Toei Animation Studio, which is also known for its work in ‘Dragon Ball Z‘ and ‘Digimon‘, ‘One Piece’ first premiered on Oct 20, 1999, and is now known to be one of the biggest anime franchises of all time. ‘One Piece’ episode 935, titled “Zoro, Stunned! The Shocking Identity of the Mysterious Woman!”, is slated to release on August 2, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 935 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

The entire world of ‘One Piece’ centers around a pirate named Gol D Rogers. The legendary pirate once tamed the rough waters of the grand line and completely changed the game for pirates. Moreover, he was also known for his great feats of bravery and strength due to which, everyone from adults to little kids looked up to him. But like every legend, he too had days of downfall when the government finally caught up with him. Due to his countless criminal acts, he was exiled. However, even after this, Gol D Rogers made sure that his legacy lived on forever. And to do that, he announced that his coveted treasure, known as the One Piece, is hidden somewhere in the depths of the Grand Line. This announcement led to the inception of a whole new era of pirates in which all of them set sail on the Grand Line to get their hands on Rogers’ treasure. Promising endless riches and fame, the One Piece is at the center of the series, however, there’s a lot more to it than that.

Among the pirates who seek the treasure, Luffy is another pirate who looked up to Gol D Rogers and is now determined to find the treasure. But along with that, Luffy also seeks something more—An unforgettable adventure with his Straw Hats Crew. While he’s at it, Luffy makes several enemies and friends along the way and also learns a lot more than he had initially expected.

