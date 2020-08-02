An odd art style and a ridiculous number of episodes—for the uninitiated, ‘One Piece’ might come off as a franchise that outstayed its welcome. But if you think about it, the reason why ‘One Piece’ is doing so well compared to most other long-running shounen is that it has consistently delivered. Even to this day, it fascinated its fans with new characters and unforeseeable plot points.

With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

When is One Piece Episode 936 Release Date?

Animated by Toei Animation Studio, which is also known for its work in ‘Dragon Ball Z‘ and ‘Digimon‘, ‘One Piece’ first premiered on Oct 20, 1999, and is now known to be one of the biggest anime franchises of all time. ‘One Piece’ episode 936, titled “Get the Hang of It! The Land of Wano’s Haki – Ryuo!”, is slated to release on August 9, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 936 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

The storyline of ‘One Piece’ rests on one primary character Gol D Rogers. To the world, he was once a legendary pirate who braved the rough currents of the Grand Line and initiated a new age for pirates. Along with that, Rogers was also very known for being extremely brave, fearless, and strong. Regardless of their age or gender, almost everyone looked up to him. But then came a time when the world saw his downfall. The government caught him red-handed and exiled him for his crimes. But even before dying, Rogers ensured that he left his mark on the world. And thus, before dying, he announced to the world that he has left a grand treasure hidden in the depth of the Grand Line. The government curbed his criminal acts but his announcement marked the beginning of a whole new era of pirates. With the hope that Rogers’ treasure can offer them endless riches and fame, several pirates set sail on the Grand Line to find the coveted treasure.

Luffy is another young pirate who has his eyes set on the treasure. However, unlike most other pirates out there, he isn’t a ruthless treasure hunter who is only determined to fulfill his own goals. Instead, through his journey along the grand line, he seeks something more—An epic adventure with his ship’s crew. And along the way, as he had anticipated, he not only make several new friends but also makes deadly enemies who stick around much longer than he had anticipated.

Read More on Anime Preview: Boruto Episode 160 | Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 5