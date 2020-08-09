‘One Piece’ is one of the longest hit anime series of all time and the fact that it is still going strong is not at all surprising. Through its character-driven premise, the anime makes you go through a gamut of emotions and gets you attached to its vast cast of characters that you just can’t get enough of it. So if you have been following ‘One Piece’ all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

When is One Piece Episode 937 Release Date?

Animated by Toei Animation Studio, which is also known for its work in ‘Dragon Ball Z‘ and ‘Digimon‘, ‘One Piece’ first premiered on Oct 20, 1999, and is now known to be one of the biggest anime franchises of all time. ‘One Piece’ episode 937, titled “Tonoyasu! Ebisu Town’s Most Loved!”, is slated to release on August 16, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 937 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

An old private named Gol D Rogers is at the fore of all the events that take place in ‘One Piece.’ The pirate was somewhat of a legend and the whole world looked up to him for feats of bravery and strength. He conquered the rough tides of the infamous Grand Line and even managed to stay away from the reach of the government despite his severe criminal acts. However, he, too, runs out of luck after a while and the government forces catch up with him. As a result of his long rap sheet, Rogers gets exiled but still manages to leave his mark with his last few words. Before dying, Gol D Rogers announces that he has kept a coveted treasure hidden in the depths of the Grand Line, and the one who manages to find it will be rewarded with unlimited riches and games.

For obvious reasons, Gol D Rogers’ tall claims surrounding the treasure lure several wannabe and professional pirates. Due to this, all of them set sail on the Grand Line in the hope that they’ll find what the legend promises. All of this marks a whole new era for pirates where not only do these pirates attempt to find the treasure but find themselves in the middle of unforgettable adventures. Among these pirates, Luffy happens to be a young teenage pirate who always looked up to Gol D Rogers as his idol. And that’s one big reason why he wants to find his treasure. But along with that, unlike other pirates, his goal is to also seek memorable adventures and make new friends along the way.

Read More on Anime Preview: Peter Grill to Kenja no Jikan Episode 6