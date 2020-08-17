‘One Piece’ has always kept its basic concept very open-ended. By doing this, the anime does not have to linger into straying plot points just to further expand its runtime. This aspect has allowed it to still stay strong even after it’s almost reaching its 1000-episode mark. From the looks of it, the fandom behind ‘One Piece’ isn’t dying down in the near future, so you haven’t started watching it yet, hop on the bandwagon and catch up with its latest episodes. For those who have been following its all this while, here are all the details of its next episode.

When is One Piece Episode 938 Release Date?

Animated by Toei Animation Studio, which is also known for its work in ‘Dragon Ball Z‘ and ‘Digimon‘, ‘One Piece’ first premiered on Oct 20, 1999, and is now known to be one of the biggest anime franchises of all time. ‘One Piece’ episode 938, titled “Shaking the Nation! The Identity of Ushimitsu Kozo The Chivalrous Thief!”, is slated to release on August 23, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 938 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

Although not exactly existent in its storyline, Gol D Rogers is the central character of ‘One Piece.’ There was a time when he ruled the world of pirates by slaying the rough currents of the infamous Grand Line. While the rich and the ones associated with the government hated him for his lawless acts, many others looked up to him and saw him as a hero. Apart from that, many even knew about his feats of bravery and strength which made him the center of several urban legends and folk tales. However, his legacy also ended one day when government officials finally caught up with him. His several acts of lawlessness landed him severe trouble and he was eventually exiled. But even before dying, the pirate left his mark by making a grand announcement. He claimed that somewhere in the depths of the Grand Line, he has hidden a treasure. The discoverer of the treasure will not acquire endless fame and money but will also get something even bigger.

For obvious reasons, the pirate’s announcement caught the attention of everyone who looked up to him. And thus, this marked the beginning of a whole new era of pirates where many of them set sail on the rough tides of Grand Line just to get their hands on the coveted treasure. Among them, Monkey D. Luffy happens to be a young pirate who sails with his zany Straw Hat Crew. Unlike most other pirates out there, the young boy not only craves the treasure and its riches but also embraces the adventures that his journey brings him.

