While some may argue that ‘One Piece’ has outstayed its welcome, it cannot be denied that it captures the very essence of “classic anime” like no other. The depth of its universe, the lore behind all of its fantastical elements, and most of all, the development behind all of its characters make it a complete package and that’s exactly why it still maintains its legacy. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

When is One Piece Episode 939 Release Date?

Animated by Toei Animation Studio, which is also known for its work in ‘Dragon Ball Z‘ and ‘Digimon‘, ‘One Piece’ first premiered on Oct 20, 1999, and is now known to be one of the biggest anime franchises of all time. ‘One Piece’ episode 939, titled “The Straw Hats Run! Save the Captive Tonoyasu!,” is slated to release on August 30, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 939 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

In the world of ‘One Piece,’ there was once a pirate named Gol D Rogers who dominated the rough tides of the infamous Grand Line. Along with that, he pulled off several criminal acts and soon garnered the attention of not only the government but also the ordinary people who surrounded him. Many looked up to him as a hero and with years, his legacy kept growing. But then came a time when he, too, ran out of luck and the government finally caught up with him. Moments before being exiled, Rogers made his mark by announcing that he has hidden a treasure in the depths of the Grand Line and the ones who manage to find it, will be rewarded with endless fame and money. Although he died right after this announcement, he marked the inception of a whole new era of pirates where many sailed on the rough tides of the Grand Line only to find the highly coveted treasure.

Among the ones who seek it, the anime main character, Luffy, is a teenage adventurer who always looked up to Gol D Rogers as his hero. As so, like all the other pirates out there, he, too, sets sail on the Grand Line with his Straw Hats Crew. Although he does seek the fame and money that the treasure offers, he is more drawn to the adventure that his voyage offers. And as he expects, his journey across the Grand Line does offer him several adventures, challenges, and also gives him the opportunity to make new friends along the way.

