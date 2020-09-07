‘One Piece’ has been airing for so long now, it’s hardly an anime anymore; at least in the generic sense, it isn’t. Think about it, as anime viewers we’re used to watching shows that have 20-minute episodes, airing for a runtime of 12 episodes at most. This format works well with our short attention spans and also allows us to explore other genres of the medium. But ‘One Piece,’ over the years, has mastered the art of combining different genres, characters archetypes, and even narratives in its runtime. That’s probably the reason why it is still going strong, garnering an ever-growing fanbase. And if you’re lucky enough to be a part of this fanbase, you’re probably looking forward to its next episode already. Well, here are all the details of ‘One Piece’ Episode 941.

When is One Piece Episode 941 Release Date?

Among all the creations of Toei Studio, ‘One Piece’ is one of the longest-running anime series which first premiered on October 20, 1999. ‘One Piece’ episode 941, titled “Zoro’s Fury! The Truth About the Smile” is slated to release on September 13, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 941 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

Gol D Rogers, aka “The Pirate King, was once known to be the strongest, and most notorious men set sail on the dangerous waters of the Grand Line. The outlaw was looked up to by many but despised the Government. His time reached a tragic end when he was captured and executed by the Government. However, his legacy lived on with a crucial announcement that he made before dying—the greatest treasure, known as the One Piece, is hidden somewhere in the depths of the Grand Line. This announcement marked the inception of a whole new era for pirates. Men from all walks of life gathered crews and set sail on the Grand Line to seek the treasure that offered them endless riches and fame.

Among these pirates is Luffy D Rogers, a 17-year-old boy who doesn’t fit the description of a typical outlaw. More so, Luffy isn’t exactly in the business for shallow fame and money. He seeks the adventure and thrill that comes with it. Adding to this, “The Pirate King” also happens to be his childhood hero. Due to this, he takes great pride in following his hero’s footsteps by seeking the lost treasure. And so with his Straw Hats Crew of zany characters, he sets sail on the waters of the Grand Line and embarks on adventures that equally dark and thrilling.

The current arc of ‘One Piece’ follows the Wano Country Arc where Toka and Zoro head over to the Flower Capital. In the meantime, Shimotsuki Yasuie is almost executed while citizens of Ebisu rush to the location of the execution. Yasuie claims that he was lying about being Ushimitsu Kozo all this while and he wants to clear out a few things before he dies.

