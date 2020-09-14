Now I don’t want to get into the maths of it. But if you started watching ‘One Piece,’ it would probably take you years to catch up with its current arc. You would need extreme dedication to even get past its 500-episode mark. The reason why I’m talking about the show’s runtime is that it proves how the zeal behind ‘One Piece’ is to be taken seriously. Why else would so many anime viewers stay committed to it even after all these years, all these episodes? On that note, if you happen to be one of its loyal fans, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

When is One Piece Episode 942 Release Date?

From modern gems such as ‘Dorohedoro‘ to shounen classics like ‘Dragon Ball Z,’ Toei Animation Studio now has several popular anime under its belt. But in all of its creations, ‘One Piece’ which first premiered on October 10, 1999, still happens to be an evergreen fan favorite.

‘One Piece’ episode 942, titled “The Straw Hats Step In! An Uproarious Deadly Battle at the Execution Ground!”

is slated to release on September 20, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 942 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

It all started with the legacy that the king of pirates, Gol D Rogers, left behind him. For years, the notorious sailor tamed the rough seas of the Grand Line. In his outlaw endeavors, the pirate disregarded the law and attained unlimited wealth. While most ordinary folks looked up to him, the government relentlessly tracked him to bring him down. After outsmarting the government for a long time, Gol D Rogers finally got caught. But before being executed, he announced that his unimaginable wealth can be found in the depths of the Grand Line. The impact of his final words echoed in every corner of the world, inspiring pirates from all backgrounds to set sail and seek the highly coveted treasure. The Age of Piracy has begun and it’s not ending anytime soon.

Joining this new world order is Luffy, a skinny teenage pirate who sets sail with his eccentric crew known as the Straw Hats Crew. But unlike most other pirates out there, Luffy is not all in because of the wealth that the treasure offers. Being a big fan of Gol D Rogers’ acts of bravery, Luffy takes pride in treading the same path as him. More so, just the idea of seeking new adventures and making friends along the way fascinates him. Little does he realize that along with friends, he’ll have to defeat several enemies before he gets his hands on the One Piece.

