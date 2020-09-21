What started as a simple, open-ended concept has now almost become a 1000-episode series with tons of stories to tell and hundreds of characters to introduce. Those who were lucky to hop on this one during its earlier stages are now somewhat reaping the benefits. For the rest of us, who are now a little apprehensive about taking the first step, ‘One Piece’ comes off as an anime that just keeps aging like fine wine. There’s still some hope for us as the series is not ending anytime soon. As for those who have been watching it all this while, here are all the details of its next episode.

When is One Piece Episode 943 Release Date?

Toei Animation Studio has created many shounen wonders in the past. Among them, many would be familiar with anime of recent times such as ‘Dorohedoro‘ or the long-running classics like ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ But in all of its creations, ‘One Piece’ which first premiered on October 10, 1999, still happens to be the biggest anime franchise ever made.

‘One Piece’ episode 943, titled”Luffy’s Determination! Win Through the Sumo Inferno!” is slated to release on September 27, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 943 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

The legacy of a great pirate named Gol D Rogers is what further escalates and then leads to the inception of a whole new era of piracy. For a long time, Gol D Rogers braves the rough tides of the Grand Lines and comes to be known for his feats of strength and utter lawlessness. While the government attempts to track him down and punish him for his crimes, most ordinary folks look up to him. But then comes a time when Gol D Rogers’ legacy is threatened. The government catches up with him and sets him up for execution.

Although he doesn’t live to tell the tales of his oceanic adventures, Gol D Rogers’ last words make his legacy live forever. Just before dying, he announces that he buried a treasure in the Grand Line. Calling it One Piece, he claims that it holds all the riches and fame that one can imagine. As a result of this announcement, several pirates—from all backgrounds of life—set sail to seek the highly coveted treasure.

Among all the pirates who set out to seek the One Piece, Luffy is a teenage boy who sets sail with his Straw Hats Crew. Although like others, he does have his eyes set on the treasure, Luffy is more in it for the adventures that it offers. He loves the idea of making new friends along the way. Moreover, he has always looked up to Gold D Rogers as his idol. And that is just about enough to motivate him to keep looking for the treasure. However, no matter what he does or where he goes, he always seem to be one step too far from it.

