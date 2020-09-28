There’s still a lot of skepticism around One Piece’s success in the anime world. No other anime has been able to last so long. Not even the other so-called shounen classics of the 90s. But I believe that ‘One Piece’ still holds its stance as arguably the best shounen because it brims with creativity. It has a massive roster of characters and yet, you’ll never find two characters being similar to one another. Other than that, while its primary conflict remains fascinating, it keeps introducing secondary conflicts that heighten its drama to a whole new level. So there’s no denying that ‘One Piece’ is indeed pretty epic. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

When is One Piece Episode 944 Release Date?

Toei Animation Studio is known for creating many epic shounen anime. Among its creations, many would be familiar with recent hits like ‘Dorohedoro‘ or the long-running classics like ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ But in all of its creations, ‘One Piece’ which first premiered on October 10, 1999, still happens to be the biggest anime franchise ever made. ‘One Piece’ episode 944, titled “The Storm Has Come! A Raging Big Mom!” is slated to release on October 4, 2020, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 944 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

There was a pirate named Gol D Rogers, who created an unforgettable legacy of his own. After looting the government and taming the strong currents of the Grand Line, Gol D Rogers became a Messiah of some sort. While the government relentlessly chased him, most ordinary people looked up to him as a hero. Unfortunately, Gol D Rogers’ antics of piracy did not last forever. There came a time when the government caught up with him and decided to execute him. But Rogers was not done just yet. Determined to keep his legacy alive, he blurted out his last words and announced that a treasure hides in the Grand Line somewhere and the one who acquires it will get endless riches and fame.

As a result of this announcement, many pirates set sail on their Grand Line with their respective crews, hoping that they would someday find the highly coveted treasure. Known as the One Piece, the treasure lures pirates from all walks of life.

Among all the pirates who seek the treasure, Luffy is a teenage boy who sets sail with his Straw Hats crew. Although he, too, likes the idea of acquiring the treasure, he’s more into the piracy business for the thrills that it offers. The idea of taming rough waters fascinates him and he also likes making new friends along the way. Not to mention, he’s also a big fan of Gol D Rogers. But will that be enough for him to reach the treasure before someone else?

