It cannot be denied that both visually and conceptually, ‘One Piece’ is in a league of its own. But more than that, it’s the anime’s progression with each episode that makes it stand out. On the surface, its plot heavily rests on one simple concept—a hidden coveted treasure. But the way with which the anime uses this concept to build extensive narratives with hundreds of characters is just brilliant. So if you’re one of the many fans of ‘One Piece,’ read on further to know all about its next episode.

When is One Piece Episode 946 Release Date?

Toei Animation Studio is known for creating many epic shounen anime. Among its creations, many would be familiar with recent hits like ‘Dorohedoro‘ or the long-running classics like ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ But in all of its creations, ‘One Piece’ which first premiered on October 10, 1999, still happens to be the biggest anime franchise ever made. ‘One Piece’ episode 946, titled”Stop the Emperor of the Sea! Queen’s Secret Plan!” (Transcription: “Yonkō o Tomero! Kuīn no Hisaku“), is slated to release on October 18, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 946 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

‘One Piece’ is among the longest-running anime series of our time. At it fore is a pirate named Gol D Rogers, who was once known for his incredible feats of bravery and courage. The pirate sailed the rough waters of the Grand Line and along the way, became somewhat of a leading figure for the common men. While the government relentlessly tried to catch him to punish him for his acts of lawlessness, others saw him as a heroic figure. Unfortunately, like all good things, Rogers’ legacy, too, came to an end one day. The pirate was caught by the government.

As a result, they decided to execute him. But before being killed, Gol D Rogers makes one crucial announcement to ensure that his legacy lives on. He claims that he has hidden a treasure, known as the “One Piece,” somewhere in the depths of the Grand Line. And anyone who finds it will get access to unlimited wealth and fame. With this, a whole new era of piracy begins as pirates from all over the world set sail on the Grand Line to find the coveted treasure.

Among these pirates is a young teenage boy named Luffy, who’s not only seeking the fame and money that comes with the treasure but also loves the idea of setting out on an adventure. With his Straw Hats crew, he sets sail on the Grand Line, determined to follow the path of his idol, Gol D Rogers, and also keen on making new friends along with way.

