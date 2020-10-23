More than two decades ago, ‘One Piece’ started with a simple concept—”a pirate hunt for a hidden treasure.” But with time, the anime has turned into something far more grandiose and scalable, spanning across many different mediums of entertainment. Its fan base is ever-growing and from the looks of it, it isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

When is One Piece Episode 947 Release Date?

Toei Animation Studio is known for creating many epic shounen anime. Among its creations, many would be familiar with recent hits like ‘Dorohedoro‘ or the long-running classics like ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ But in all of its creations, ‘One Piece’ which first premiered on October 10, 1999, still happens to be the biggest anime franchise ever made. ‘One Piece’ episode 947, titled “Brutal Ammunition! The Plague Rounds Aim at Luffy!” (Transcription: “Saikyō Heiki! Rufi o Nerau Ekisaito Dan“), is slated to release on October 25, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 947 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

‘One Piece’, known to be among the longest-running anime of our time, unfolds in a fantastical world where a pirate named Gol D Rogers is now a household name. The pirate braved the rough seas of the Grand Line for several years and came to be known as the biggest outlaw of an era. While the government relentlessly tried to catch him during his acts of lawlessness, ordinary citizens looked up to him for this defiance and bravery. However, after running from the government for a very long time, his legacy, too, came to an end. Not only did he get caught but was also sentenced to execution. Just before dying, the legendary pirate made an announcement that further cemented his hold as one of the biggest revolutionaries. He openly claimed that he has hidden a treasure—known as the ‘One Piece’—in the depths of the Grand Line. Anyone who manages to grab that treasure will ultimately acquire unlimited fame and luxuries.

A new era began where several pirates set sail on the Grand Line with their respective crew. Among them is the show’s teen pirate protagonist, Luffy. Unlike others, Luffy is not just lured by the rewards of the treasure but it’s the thrilling journey that fascinates him. With his Straw Hats Crew, he boards his ship and embarks on an adventure of a lifetime.

