With its extensively details storytelling arcs and a huge roster of well-developed characters, ‘One Piece’ perfectly captures the true spirit of shounen anime. There may be times when it may seem repetitive. Other times, it might drag a little. But no other anime of the 90s comes close to creating the legacy that ‘One Piece’ has created. The credit, of course, goes to Eiichiro Oda and Toei Studio. With that said, if you’ve been following ‘One Piece’ all this while, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

When is One Piece Episode 948 Release Date?

Toei Animation Studio is known for creating many epic shounen anime. Among its creations, many would be familiar with recent hits like ‘Dorohedoro‘ or the long-running classics like ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ But in all of its creations, ‘One Piece’ which first premiered on October 10, 1999, still happens to be the biggest anime franchise ever made. ‘One Piece’ episode 948, titled “Start Fighting Back! Luffy and the Akazaya Samurai!” (Transcription: “Hangeki Kaishi! Rufi to Akazaya no Samurai!“), is slated to release on October November 1, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 948 English Dub Online?

You can stream ‘One Piece’ on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

In the world of ‘One Piece,’ there was once a pirate named Gol D Rogers. For several years, the pirate braved the rough waters of the Grand Line and successfully pulled off several acts of lawlessness. While the government tried to chase him down, most ordinary folks looked up to him. They saw him as their hero. Within no time, Rogers became somewhat of a legend. But his legacy, too, almost came to an end when the government finally caught him. Determined to be remembered for what he had started, Rogers made an announcement right before his execution. He claimed that he has hidden a treasure somewhere in the depths of the Grand Line and anyone who manages to find the treasure will be bestowed with immense luxury and fame. Lured by its rewards, several aspiring pirates set sail on the Grand Line along with their crews and embark on a journey to find it.

Among all the pirates, Luffy is a teenage boy who is also drawn to the treasure’s luxuries. But more than that, just the idea of being on an adventure with his Straw Hats Crew fascinates him. Not to mention, Gol D Rogers was always a role model for him. So he takes great pleasure in treading the path of his hero. Determined to get his hands on the treasure, Luffy sets out on an adventure of a lifetime. Several lessons, friends, and enemies await him along the way.

