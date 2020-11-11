One of the longest-running TV anime series of all time, ‘One Piece’ appeals to our sense of adventure. With a protagonist like Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who eventually becomes one of the most notorious pirates of his generation, the series fills us with wanderlust and encourages us to live life to the fullest. His journey to become the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates is incredibly inspirational and urges us to embark on similar upward trajectories in our own lives. ‘One Piece’ is gradually inching toward its 1000th episode. Here is everything we know about the next episode of the series.

One Piece Episode 950 Release Date

Produced by Toei Animation Studio (‘Dorohedoro’, ‘Dragon Ball Z’), ‘One Piece’ began airing on October 20, 1999. The original manga is written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, who also created ‘God’s Present for the Future’ and ‘Romance Dawn. The series is currently airing its 20th season.’ ‘One Piece’ episode 950, titled ‘Warriors’ Dream! Luffy’s Conquer of Udon!’, is slated to be released on November 15, 2020.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 950 English Dub Online?

‘One Piece’ is available on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and AnimeLab with its official Japanese audio and English subtitles.

One Piece Spoilers

According to Oda, while he was creating the character, he wanted to infuse it with similar robust masculinity as the characters in Akira Toriyama’s ‘Dragon Ball’ series. The similarity between the name Luffy and the sailing term “luffing” is purely coincidental, although Oda was pleasantly surprised when he found out. Mayumi Tanaka lends her voice to Luffy in the original Japanese version of the show. In the English dub, Erica Schroeder and later Colleen Clinkenbeard have provided the voice for the character.

After Luffy unwittingly ate a Devil Fruit, he gained the power of elasticity. He always has his signature straw hat on his head. It was given to him by “Red-Haired” Shanks. Luffy grew up admiring the legendary pirate Gol D Rogers, who, right before his execution, declared that anyone who finds his treasure One Piece can keep it. This led to the dawn of the golden age of piracy. Luffy begins his journey as a pirate in search of One Piece. In time, he becomes so powerful as a pirate captain that it forces the World Government to put an increasingly large bounty on his head.

